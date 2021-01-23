LOWER MAKEFIELD >> The Lower Makefield Planning Commission will consider preliminary/final plans for Prickett Preserve at Edgewood on Monday, Jan. 25 beginning at 7:30 pm via Zoom.
Prickett Preserve envisions a mixed-use development anchored by a 100,000 square foot Wegman’s grocery store, 200 luxury apartments and a clubhouse and 55,000 square feet of commercial space, including a pharmacy, bank, restaurant and retail uses.
The project is proposed to be built on 37 acres in the township’s office research zone located on Stony Hill Road between Township Line Road and the Newtown Bypass across from Shady Brook Farm and nestled in between the north and the south campuses of the Makefield Crossing Corporate Center.
In early September, the board of supervisors opened the door to the project by approving a mixed use overlay district that would allow the OR zoned land to be developed with a mix of commercial and residential uses.
In November, professionals hired by developers DeLuca Homes and Equus Capital Partners outlined a plan for the site that is almost identical to a sketch plan included in earlier discussions with the township regarding the overlay district.
The plan proposes a core retail village fronting on Stony Hill Road, which would include five new commercial buildings built around an open space area that could be used for township and civic events and small outdoor concerts.
Anchoring the open space will be two historic buildings - the former Prickett House and Barn - both of which will be restored and adaptively reused. The Prickett family has operated an antique business at the site for years and has owned the land for close to seven decades.
The retail village plan also includes preserving a number of old growth trees, creating public gathering spaces and building walking and bicycle trails that would interconnect the various elements of the development as well as to nearby Edgewood village via a new walking and bicycle path over the I-295 bridge.
The retail village portion would be located adjacent to the proposed Wegman’s, which will sit up against I-295 and face southward. It will be served by a 576 space parking lot that will be be accessible by way of a new signalized intersection at Shady Brook Farm and from the retail village.
At the southern end of the site, the plan proposes 200 luxury apartment units housed in seven buildings surrounding a centralized clubhouse with indoor and outdoor amenities, including a pool.
The apartment complex would be served by 358 parking spaces and will also include other amenities including a dog park and community gardens.
The plan also incorporates a newer element known as a woonerf, a Dutch term for shared space. The concept embraces the idea of a “living street” with room for pedestrians, cyclists and even cars.
A woonerf-designed street has no division between cars and people, forcing cars to drive at a slower pace. The street is seen as a social space rather than a space for vehicles to get from point A to point B.
One is planned inside the retail village between the restored house and barn and adjacent to the centralized open space, the uses of which will be detailed more in future renderings of the plan.
Architectural elements of the historic farmhouse and barn would be incorporated into the retail village, bringing it all together with various pavement patterns, seating walls and a shade structure over top of the outdoor open space stage area.
The buildings themselves would incorporate simple shapes with an upscale farmhouse vernacular. “We’re trying to create a village of buildings that work together to allow the house and the barn to stand out in that center green space,” said the project’s architect.
The developers are requesting a number of waivers as part of the plan, including for the height of lighting standards at Wegman’s (25 feet proposed where 20 feet is the maximum) to create a better distribution of light and to minimize the number of poles; topsoil protection (the developer said it will use as much topsoil that it can, but it will not be able to reuse all of the topsoil and it will have to be relocated); and the separation of parking from buildings in the commercial area. Some of the buildings in the commercial area are between 8 and 15 feet where 20 feet is required. The developer said it would install bollards for safety.
One waiver the planners said they would not favor is for tree replacement. The developer said there is physically not enough room on the site to replace all of the trees required under the ordinance.
The plan would require the removal of 353 trees. Under the ordinance the developer would be required to plant 1,667 trees in their place or pay the township a fee in lieu. The developer is proposing to plant 687 on site leaving a deficiency of 980 trees.
The developer said it is requesting the waiver partly because it will be outlaying millions for offsite road improvements, which is above and beyond what is required under the ordinance.
As part of the project, the developer will invest $6.5 million into major road improvements, including new lanes, updated signalization and road widening, at three major intersections - Stony Hill and Route 332, the exit ramp at Route 332 from I-295 westbound and at Stony Hill and Township Line Roads.
“With the improvements,” said the developer’s traffic engineer Chris Williams from McMahan & Associates, “traffic conditions will dramatically improve and even with the added traffic from a mixed use development on this property conditions will improve and for the critical locations along the bypass traffic conditions will be better than they are today.”
Vince DeLuca, a Principal with DeLuca Homes, said the vision is to “create a live, work and play neighborhood” by incorporating retail and residential uses and pedestrian connections to the neighboring corporate center and to historic Edgewood village.
After unsuccessfully attempting to market the site for the past decade for an approved 180,000 square foot office building and then proposing a 125,000 square foot warehouse in lieu of the office building, Equus joined forces with DeLuca Homes in unveiling the proposed mixed use development in July 2019.
The developers subsequently submitted a request to the township for a mixed use overlay district that would allow it to redevelop the office research zoned properties as a mixed use project. And for the past year the developers have been working with township planners and the supervisors in hammering out the details of the overlay zone, which was subsequently approved by the board of supervisors in late August.
For meeting log in information, visit http://ow.ly/S53C50Dg78q