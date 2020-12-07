LOWER MAKEFIELD >> The cold weather is settling in, but in Lower Makefield summer fun is on the agenda.
In an update on Dec. 3, Parks and Recreation Director Monica Tierney told the board of supervisors that plans are moving forward to reopen the township’s pool next spring after being closed all of last season due to the pandemic.
Tierney said the reopening process will begin immediately with the hiring of a management team.
“After this meeting today we will start putting out notices to the staff to rehire,” she said. “I want the staff to be confident that we can do this next year. We have made modifications. We have made provisions budgetarily. I feel very confident with the 2021 season,” she said.
Tierney said she expects the hiring process to be a significant and key component of the reopening process for 2021.
“We have about 132 seasonal employees who we bring on board. And we have to train them all in their specific duties before the season starts. The unknown for me is retention rate. I don’t know how many are going to come back and how many new staff that we will have. So training will be a challenge.
“We have to help re-certify our instructors. They have to be certified before the season begins. And they all have to have their background checks and physicals,” she said. “These take up to a month to get back. That’s why we start so early with our hiring.”
Of course COVID-19 concerns will be front and center as plans progress toward a May 2021 reopening of the pool complex on Edgewood Road.
“We always go through our safety protocols. This year there’s also COVID protocols that we will be going through,” she said. “We always have life saving instruction at the pool. This year we’ll have additional training related to COVID-19.”
In March, Tierney said the board of supervisors will be asked to decide, in light of the COVID-19 situation, whether it will be safe enough to move forward with special events at the pool in 2021.
“Those are our high trafficked events. That’s something we have to think about - whether we can have special events at the pool,” said Tierney.
The department has also set up a new safe registration process “so our staff and the people coming into the building are safe,” said Tierney. “And our staff will need to come up with some key staff safety protocols thinking about the pool from the time you clock in to when you clock out and all the things that the staff goes through and how we’re going to keep our staff and members safe.”
In preparation for 2021, Tierney said the staff has reached out to similar facilities throughout the nation to see what worked and what didn’t work for them regarding COVID-19 “so we can be ready for this year.”
“Most pools found one of the more difficult things was registering people at certain times. While we may have to do that for the lap pool, we have a different system for the pool at large,
which is a text announcement if the pool is reaching capacity.”
Members would receive a text announcement an hour before the pool reaches capacity. They would then receive another text when the capacity has lowered.
“That is not a firm thing. It’s something we have been discussing,” said Tierney of the text alerts, noting a lot will depend upon the status of COVID-19.
The pool averages between 1,000 and 1,500 members on a daily basis. On a busy day, it can reach between 2,000 and 2,500.
“If we don’t have special events that attract a lot of people, we should be good,” said Tierney. “There may be a few times where we’re nearing capacity, but generally speaking we should be good where we are not having to turn anyone away.”
Supervisor John Lewis also suggested the idea of posting a widget on the township’s website that would show pool capacity at any given time.
Another area of consideration with COVID-19 are the swim teams that use the pool.
“We are reaching out to the swim teams to discuss what would be possible in different scenarios and to be prepared for different scenarios with the COVID restrictions,” said Tierney.
In the area of capital pool enhancements, Tierney said shields will be installed at the front gate and at different hand washing stations throughout the complex as a COVID precaution.
Some of the COVID restrictions that may fluctuate throughout the season will be monitored closely with contingencies in place.
In attempt to reassure members and guests and to quell rumors, Tierney said they will be conducting two resident surveys - one in February and one in April. Each will be followed by a resident and member information session to field questions.
“Our goal is to make people feel comfortable about registering. We want to get everyone involved in the process,” said Tierney.