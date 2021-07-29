LOWER MAKEFIELD >> Plans are moving forward in Lower Makefield to mark the 20th year commemoration of the 9-11 terror attacks in New York City, Washington, DC, and in the skies above western Pennsylvania.
Since the beginning of the year, a special committee, under the leadership of the parks and recreation department and chaired by Michael Brody, has been planning the day’s events, which will take place on Sept. 11, 2021 at the Garden of Reflection, the official Pennsylvania 9/11 memorial, on Woodside Road.
Twenty years ago on Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist hijacked planes and flew them into the World Trade Center in New York and into the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. Flight 93 was also hijacked, but never reached its intended target - the US Capitol - after passengers and crew fought back against the hijackers. The plane crashed in a field in western Pennsylvania.
In total, 2,977 peoplewere killed, 19 hijackers committed murder–suicide, and more than 6,000 others were injured. The immediate deaths included 265 on the four planes (including the terrorists), 2,606 in the World Trade Center and in the surrounding area and 125 at the Pentagon.
The attacks claimed the lives of 18 residents of Bucks County, including nine from Lower Makefield Township.
During an update on the local commemoration at the July board of supervisors meeting, Parks and Recreation Director Monica Tierney unveiled the logo, which will be used for invitations, letterhead, signs and on posters promoting the event.
The logo features the twin fountains and the reflecting pool of the Garden of Reflection set against the backdrop of the World Trade Center and captioned with the words, “Honor, Reflect and Unite.”
Those words, said Tierney, will capture the meaning of the day beginning in the morning by honoring the victims of 9-11, pausing at mid-day for a quiet time of reflection and then uniting together in the evening in a celebration of life, hope and peace.
“At 8 a.m. we will start the morning ceremony, which will mark the timeline of the events of 9-11,” said Tierney. “In the middle of the day, from 12 to 3 p.m., we’re going to keep it quiet at the park. People will be able to come and reflect during that time. And then at 7 p.m. we’ll hold the evening ceremony which will be about 45 minutes long.”
With the event falling on the weekend and it being the 20th year, Tierney is expecting a large turnout, possibly surpassing 1,000 people.
Last year, due to the pandemic, a drive-thru ceremony was held and remarks were pre-recorded and broadcast over the radio so visitors could listen while driving through the garden.
“We’re continuing to fine-tune the agendas. We have a lot arranged already. We’ve been in touch with a lot of our speakers. We have timelines and a lot of logistics that we are working out,” said Tierney.
Tierney said the township has already received substantial donations of time and equipment for the day, including from Mid-Atlantic Event Group, which is handling all audio-visual, sound and lighting; Shady Brook Farm, donating flowers and bales of hay; and Lowe’s Home Improvement, which is donating materials at cost to build Walls of Remembrance, which visitors will be able to sign at the Garden during the two week lead up to the ceremony.
In addition to donations, the committee is asking for volunteers from the community to help with event setup and tear down.
“We’re going to need about 50 volunteers for setup and 50 volunteers for tear down in the evening. We’re also going to need ushers and we made need other support throughout the day as determined by the committee,” said Tierney.
To make donations or to volunteer to help on the day of the ceremonies, email monicat@lmt.org.
In the wake of the attacks 20 years ago, surviving relatives worked together with community leaders to finance the construction of the 9-11 Garden of Reflection to remember and honor their loved ones and all those killed on September 11, 2001.
Designed by Yardley architect Liuba Lashchyk AIA, the Garden memorial invites the public on a walking Memorial Journey that leads from darkness, sorrowful reminders of tragedy and grief towards luminous symbols of Hope, Peace and a Celebration of Life.
Within the 62-acre Memorial Park, The Garden occupies 2.5 acres surrounded by a 2-acre Oak Garden Arboretum. Construction of the memorial was completed in time for a dedication ceremony on the fifth anniversary of The attacks.
Serving on the 20th commemoration committee are Matthew Brody, chair; Ellen Saracini; Debbie Sanko; Judi Reiss; Danielle Frost; and Monica Tierney, parks and recreation director.