LOWER MAKEFIELD >> The dilapidated Quill house in the heart of Historic Edgewood village has won a new lease on life from the township.
On Sept. 14, Lower Makefield’s Historic Architectural Review Board voted unanimously to deny a request by developer Cam Triolo to demolish the Edgewood Road structure and replace it with a roughly 18 space gravel parking lot.
The demolition was part of a larger vision by Triolo to rehabilitate the house at the point, lease the first floor as an ice cream or Italian ice store and to use the Quill house site for parking.
Troilo told the HARB that two architects had looked at the Quill house and both agreed it wasn’t feasible to rebuild or restore the structure. The house has been closed and boarded up for close to a decade.
“The additional parking would help serve the village now and in the future,” said Triolo, explaining the eventual need for a parking. “This would provide parking for people to walk anywhere in the village. And hopefully, down the road when everything is built out and it’s successful, we’re going to need all the parking we can get. Just by utilizing some space for parking we would be contributing to the economic life blood of the whole area.”
HARB members, however, did not want to see another historic structure removed from the streetscape of the crossroads village, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
The Quill house was once home to Yardley’s beloved World War II veteran, Danny Quill, who died in 2011 at the age of 96. Quill fought in one of the war’s largest, bloodiest and bitterest battles - the fight over Monte Cassino in Italy.
In making its motion to deny the request, the HARB members asked the developer to explore alternative uses for the structure, including rehabilitation or possible relocation of the building.
“All options are open at this point other than demolishing the Quill house and putting up a parking lot,” said Chairman Stephen Heinz.
Among the ideas being considered is rerouting Edgewood Road through the village to intersect with Yardley-Langhorne Road to the east of the point, an idea suggested by architect Liuba Lashchyk at HARB’s August meeting.
Lashchyk said part of the abandoned road could be repurposed as parking for the village. “(The parking) would handle whatever we put at the triangle and would also help DiLorenzo’s. And people wouldn’t have to cross Edgewood Road.”
In the triangular area, Lashchyk suggests moving or recreating the Quill House and orienting it to the front of Yardley-Langhorne Road and adding additions to it to make it economically viable. And next to it, “you can create another building with inspiration from other homes that have been demolished.
“This would create a village streetscape along Yardley-Langhorne Road with homes facing the street and the Quill home being restored,” she said. “All that would create a uniformity in recreating the Edgewood village feeling. Behind it, there could be a little courtyard, a sitting area and pedestrian connections between DiLorenzo’s, the ice cream place and the Veterans Memorial.”
The two existing buildings are located at the intersection of Edgewood and Yardley-Langhorne roads, which come together to form a point just to the east of the new DoLorenzo’s Pizza.
“We have been kicking around Liuba’s idea,” said Triolo. “We’re not sure about the feasibility of the road, but we are exploring whether we can move the Quill house, rehab the Quill house or recreate some other structures that used to be in the village for a residential project as opposed to our more traditional commercial mixed use.
“We’re taking a look at it from a different perspective then we have in the past,” the developer added. “And hopefully we’ll be back soon with something to present to you.”
Triolo has developed multiple properties in the village, including DeLorenzo’s, the Edgewood Cafe, the Cigar Barn, Penn Community Bank and is in the process of developing Flowers Fields, a mixed use development at Yardley-Langhorne and Stony Hill roads.
Heinz thanked Triolo for his willingness to work with the township on other options. “You can see that we are pretty serious in doing as much as we can to preserve the existing fabric” of the village, he said.
HARB member Jennifer Stark encouraged Troilo to use HARB members and township officials as resources as he considers his next steps.
“We’re available if you want to pull us into the discussion because we have ideas and information on grant opportunities. It takes a village,” she said.
Stark said the first thing she’d like to find out is whether the current configuration of the road poses a hazard. “If that’s the case that is our hook to go after funding to make a safer condition. And that’s part of what can compel us forward.”
Although sight-distance is limited at the intersection, surprisingly it hasn’t been the site of many serious accidents, noted township planner Jim Majewski. “That’s because people are so worried about it they take extra precautions.”
But Stark said part of the consideration is that with the redevelopment, the area will be populated by more people. “We would be looking at more pedestrian traffic, more livable scenarios and more cars because people will be there more frequently. That will give us a better picture of the future.”
Heinz wondered about the impact such changes, including relocating the road, could have on the fabric of the village.
“What comes to mind with the relocation of major pieces (of the village) is the viability of what’s left over in terms of the fabric of the village. I would suggest one of the options might be utilizing them (the buildings) as they are and coming up with alternatives to populate that area,” said Heinz.
During public comment, Dr. Helen Heinz encouraged the board not to allow another structure in the village to be demolished and urged them to follow the vision set forth for the village under the Traditional Neighborhood Development zoning.
“The TND’s entire purpose was to preserve the structures that are there and to build structures that would be compatible as infill,” said Heinz. “That hasn’t turned out to be the way it’s been done. We anticipated retail to be done first and residential above the retail and we were always looking for affordable housing for the township for our children who could come back and rent an apartment.
“I would really encourage you to think about creating more of that, especially at this end of the village instead of taking down a structure,” she said. “If the Quill house is a two family structure why not add to it and make it three apartments. Why not add another building between those two?”
Heinz urged Triolo to “work with us on this. We want you to be successful. And let’s get it done so it looks like a great place to be. And please don’t take down more structures than you have to.”
Rose Hollow resident Gail Friedman, who has lived near Edgewood village for about 20 years, said she’s been “saddened to watch so much of that village falls to intentional demolition and demolition by neglect.
“The value of Edgewood is not only the collection of individual historic houses, but at one time it was an intact crossroads village. With every building lost that special orientation, that view, that historic context of the village is being lost forever,” she said.
“As far as a parking lot there, why? What about sharing some of the parking in the (shopping center next door)?”
According to Friedman, at one point Triolo sold the buildings for $800,000 and then repurchased them seven years later for $300,000. “That ought to provide some funding for restoration,” she said.