LOWER MAKEFIELD >> Bids could be awarded as early as mid-March for the Edgewood Road Safety Improvement Project with work scheduled to be completed prior to the start of school in the fall.
For safety reasons, the township closed Sandy Run Road at Edgewood Road in January 2017 after a site inspection determined there was insufficient sight and stopping distance at the intersection of Sandy Run and Edgewood Roads due to changes made in elevation to the nearby railroad crossing.
The Edgewood Road Safety Improvement Project would reopen Sandy Run Road to right turns in and right turns out at Edgewood Road by building two mini-roundabouts - one at Schuyler Drive and one at Mill Road - that would allow Sandy Run traffic to double back without having to take a two mile detour or risk collisions due to sight distance issues.
At Sandy Run and Edgewood, channelized islands would be installed that would force traffic exiting from Sandy Run and entering Sandy Run from Edgewood to make right turns only.
In addition, an existing full reveal three foot wide curb median would be extended 150 feet to the west on Edgewood Road to just past Sandy Run Road to fully block left turns from Edgewood and Sandy Run. The supervisors choose that option over a full jersey barrier wall, which board members found unsightly.
In December, the supervisors authorized its consultants to proceed to the bidding phase with construction slated for sometime this spring and summer.
“The main purpose is to get Sandy Run Road at Edgewood reopened. It is currently closed due to inadequate site distance,” explained engineer Bill Torr from Michael Baker. “The intent is to bid the project over the winter with a spring 2021 installation.”
The roundabouts being planned are smaller in diameter than traditional roundabouts. “They have traversable center islands that can be driven over,” said Torr. “They require minimal or no roadway widening and they fit mostly within the roadway envelope. At Schuyler we will have no proposed widening. And at Mill we will have just a bit of widening on the southeast corner.”
At each roundabout, Torr said there will be handicapped ramps and safe pedestrian connections.
In other news, Manager Kurt Ferguson announced that the township has been awarded the 2020 Delaware Valley Insurance Trust Risk Management Innovation Award for its public works contract approved in early 2020.
Part of the contract included an Employee Training Incentive Program, which came about when management identified a need to expand the range of employee skills and capabilities to increase productivity within the department while maintaining the current headcount.
The program set up new job categories that incentivized additional training for employees by allowing them to move to higher job classifications and earn additional pay as they get additional training.
The contract also introduced certification bonuses with a cash bonus being provided for employees who become certified in specific areas the township deemed necessary to run the township.
The innovation award, first presented in 2011, seeks to highlight examples of “out-of-the-box” thinking by DVPLT and DVWCT members.
“It was visioning, but if I didn’t have a union willing to have those discussions with me it would have been hallucinating,” said Ferguson. “For us, it’s a feather in our hat. It’s the first such contract I’ve seen in Pennsylvania. The workers are very pleased with it. Our residents will get much better service. And now we’ve been recognized for it.”
The township will receive a plaque and $1,000 toward its training efforts. And the Delaware Valley Insurance Trust will cater a lunch for all the employees.
In other news, the supervisors at its Feb. 18 meeting awarded bids for its 2021 liquid fuels road program to Harris Blacktopping at a cost of $642,892.85.
This year’s program will pave more than 2.9 miles of roads, all of which would be paid for with liquid fuels funds, which is money allocated to the township from the state’s gasoline tax.
The following roads are scheduled to be milled and resurfaced under the 2021 program: Black Rock Road (Delaware Canal to Ardsley Road), Westover Road, Vernon Lane, Ovington Road, Tudor Lane, Shelly Lane (east of Westover and west of Yardley-Morrisville Road), Effingham Road, Friar Drive, Teich Drive, Trend Road and Wynnewood Drive.
In addition, 19 ADA ramps will be upgraded to current standards, several inlets will be repaired and reflective pavement markers will be installed on Black Rock Road as part of the work.
The bid award also includes three alternatives, including Silo Road from Harvest Drive to Cultipacker Road, Inverness Drive and James Court.
Seven companies submitted bids for the projects, which were budgeted at $650,000.
“I’d like to give a shout out to the whole board for suggesting the bid alternatives,” said Supervisor Dan Grenier. “We came in well under budget and we were able to fit in three good bid alternatives. The neighbors on these three roads can breathe a sigh of relief that these roads will be done earlier than expected.”