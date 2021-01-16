PENNSBURY >> The Falls Township and Lower Makefield/Yardley Republican Committees on Jan. 15th announced their recommended candidates for Pennsbury School Board in the 2020 Primary Election.
Local party Chairmen Dennis Hamburg and Peter Lachance, along with Bucks County GOP Executive Committeeman Bryan McNamara, conducted a district-wide search for candidates. Several meetings were held over the last several weeks along with the local Republican committeepersons to screen candidates.
The locally-elected Republican committeepersons had the chance to digitally meet, speak with, and vote to recommend candidates for each region on the ballot this Primary Election, with their recommendations confirmed by the Bucks County GOP Executive Committee.
“One-party rule is not serving Pennsbury taxpayers well. No-bid contracts are not acceptable,” said Falls Township GOP Chair Dennis Hamburg. “We are excited to work with this great team through the Primary and into the General Election.” Lower Makefield/Yardley GOP Chair Peter Lachance said,
“There is no question we have the most diverse and qualified candidates on the ballot. For the first time in twelve years, we are contesting every seat in every Pennsbury region”. County GOP Executive Bryan McNamara declared, “This is a historical ticket as we are running a record number of female candidates this cycle and we have recruited candidates from traditionally underrepresented areas of Pennsbury School District.”
Region 1
Fatu Badiane Markey, Ph.D.,Yardley Borough
Victoria Czechowski, Yardley Borough
Region 2
Liza Martin, Falls Township
Region 3
Frank Cabanas, Falls Township
Jennifer Spillane, Lower Makefield
Tim Watkins, Falls Township