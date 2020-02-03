YARDLEY BOROUGH >> Godiva chocolate martinis. Brownies and books. Chocolate donuts. Homemade truffles and European chocolates. And Belgian Dark Chocolate Walnut Cake.
If you enjoy chocolate, Yardley Borough is the place to be on Saturday, Feb. 8 from 8 a.m. to midnight as 2nd Saturday brings its second annual Chocolate Crawl to town.
Throughout the day and into the night, #LoveYardley events will include chocolate sampling, special chocolate desserts and drinks, an opportunity to work off sweets in fitness classes, wellness services, chocolatey baked goods and holistic products, chocolate-themed kids activities or workshops about love and newborn photography, a book swap and brownies, live music and an array of specials in 23 different downtown businesses and organizations.
And along the way, people can enter to win one of three #LoveYardley gift baskets put together by Ye Olde Yardley Florist with more than $1,000 worth of items from participating businesses - (and chocolate, too) - that will be awarded just before Valentine’s Day.
The winning Yardley-themed baskets will include gift certificates and more from a combination of: Yardley Inn Restaurant & Bar, Commonplace Reader Yardley, Vault Taproom, Burritos Yardley, Cramer’s Bakery, Canal St. Grille, Continental Tavern, Firehouse Cycles, The Hemp Oil Store, Appletini Photography, Remedy Personal Training, YogaLove, Witt Pilates, Yardley General, Ye Olde Yardley Florist, Pure Eco-Wellness Salon and the Yardley Historical Association.
2nd Saturday Yardley, run by the non-profit Experience Yardley, started in November 2017 and has occurred every month since then.
“Particularly in the winter, it’s a fun reason for people to get out of the house and connect with others in the community, because it’s so tempting to hibernate when days are often cold and grey,” Jef Buehler, President of Experience Yardley said. “It really showcases what our independent businesses and organizations downtown have to offer, provides some great activities and deals for shoppers and visitors, and allows the greater Yardley community to get some fresh air walking around our quaint and eclectic downtown. And scoring some chocolate in several places along the way doesn’t hurt, either!”
“It’s such a positive thing for all the businesses downtown,” Glen Lowe, owner of the Yardley General and The Cellar shared. “Folks are looking forward to it. We are excited to welcome groups of friends, couples, and families who go from shop to shop throughout the day and then support our local restaurants into the evening. I think this is a great way to bring folks back into our unique businesses for a good time after the rush of the holidays.”
The event is organized by Experience Yardley and sponsored by Visit Bucks County and Commonplace Reader Yardley.
The updated schedule of the #LoveYardley 2nd Saturday Yardley event and the #ChocolateCrawl can be found at 2ndSaturdayYardley on Facebook, but includes the following:
- Cramer Bakery: 8AM-8PM, Offering a free Chewy Fudge Cramer Brownie to customers who mention 2nd Saturday Yardley #LoveYardley or the #ChocolateCrawl!
- Pure eco-wellness salon & spa : 8:30AM-4PM, "Kiss & Tell" 2nd Saturday Blowouts for just $40 + Guess the Kisses Spa Giveaway in the Salon + (Chocolate) Kisses for clients and visitors!
- YogaLove : 8:45-10AM & 10:30-11:30AM: Yoga Classes followed by some chocolate treats!
- Bizzaro Chiropractic: 9AM-12PM, Come in for a 20% discount on supplements good for the heart. We have gift cards available for massages. (Hint!)
- Witt Pilates: 9AM-1PM, Burn Off the Chocolate Studio Tours. All new clients that stop in that day get a chance to win 5 free classes!
- Pretty Bird Coffee: 9AM-4PM, Pretty Awesome Chocolate Donuts, Chocolate Chip Cookies, and Chocolate Brownies! Plus Chocolatey Drink Concoctions, for sale too!
- Firehouse Cycles: 9AM-5PM, Bring your bike in for our Bike Tune Up Sale ($20 off a tune up). And we'll have some chocolate candy handy when you stop by, too!
- The Spa on Main: 10AM-4PM, Book any couples service & receive complimentary wine & chocolate! Gift cards and all kinds of gifts for sale in our boutique!
- The Hemp Oil Store: 10AM-6PM, The Hemp Oil Store will be open for the #ChocolateCrawl and giving samples out of our HQO energy chews (chocolate-flavored!)
- Remedy Personal Training: 11AM-12:15PM, Free “Love & Attachment” Workshop, and yes, with chocolate! Drop on in!
- Giana Rose Couture: 11AM-5PM, Shop with us on Feb. 8 for a chance to win a chocolate gift basket giveaway - perfect to go with our sweet clothing, accessories, and formalwear!
- Burritos Yardley: 11AM-9PM, Serving Nutella-Filled Mini-Churros all day long along with our new Mexican Sausage (chorizo) and Chicken Fajitas...and our Chocolate Mole Enchilada Platter!
- Canal Street Grille: 11AM-9PM, Weekend lunch and dinner specials and a limited time only Homemade Belgian Dark Chocolate Walnut Cake await you in our cozy restaurant!
- Yardley Inn Restaurant & Bar: 11:30AM-10:30PM+, A #LoveYardley signature Godiva Chocolate Martini available all day, plus live music at 8PM!
- Appletini Photography: 12:30-3:30PM, BabyLove Open House inviting expecting mothers to come in for a free portrait and a chance to win a free newborn photo package! Of course we will have a spread of chocolate snacks for anyone who stops by to hear more about us, too!
- Express Nails: 12PM-5PM, Get your nails done and enjoy some candies and cupcakes all afternoon, plus a chance to win a prize!
- Ye Olde Yardley Florist: 12-6PM, Offering tastings of European chocolates and handmade truffles from Sweet Shop USA to enjoy while browsing!
- Vault Taproom: 12PM-Midnight, Yummy Chocolate Brownies are on the menu - come on by!
- Commonplace Reader Yardley: 1-3PM, Kids activities - making valentines and enjoying chocolate (2nd Saturday Valentine's and Chocolate Activities); 12-2PM, Chocolate Hummus Tasting and Samples with ShopRite on the porch; 3-5PM, Local Author Book signing with chocolates, too! (Also open 11AM-9PM for great books, conversation, and the #LoveYardley raffle contest!)
- Yardley Historical Association: 1-4PM, Our mid-winter Book Swap! Come to the historic Old Library at Lake Afton for a book and a brownie. (And drop off your already-read books too!)
- Yardley General: 5-7PM, Chocolate sampling with Mecha Chocolate which you can pair with some great Auburn Road wines by the glass!
- The Cellar (behind Yardley General): 5-11PM, Check out our expert bartender's Choc-tails in our sweet speakeasy-like atmosphere!
- Vault Brewing Co.: 7PM-9PM, Live Music with Rhenda Fearrington Trio; great food and beer all day!
- Continental Tavern: 9PM-Midnight, Live Music! And #chocolate cocktails and desserts are on tap all day long! The porch heaters are fired up for outdoor dining, too!
