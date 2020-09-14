YARDLEY BOROUGH >> A taste of the sea is coming to South Main Street in downtown Yardley.
La La Lobster is scheduled to open on October 2 at 35 South Main Street in front of Red House, according to the eatery’s website and a sidewalk sign in front of the building.
And it’s bringing with it “lots of fun in a bun” with fresh lobster and shrimp and curbside delivery.
La La’s menu features deliciously-buttered and toasted rolls brimming with chilled wild caught lobster, in addition to La La lobster and La La shrimp bowls and sweets for dessert.
“We refuse to compromise on quality in our restaurant. That's why we source our fresh ingredients from local farms and businesses,” said owner Nicole on the La La website.
With more than 20 years of experience in the finest restaurants, Nicole said she is excited to present her vision “to you and all our guests. Our caring and committed staff will ensure you have a fantastic experience with us.”
With a special needs child in the family everyday is exciting, says Nicole. “One of her favorite special things to do is to enjoy some fresh lobster. Bella would so eloquently say, with a slight repeat, ‘La La Lobster’. So with our beautiful Bella in mind we have decided to forever cherish and celebrate her style of speech.
“When you stop in for a bite to eat and Bella is there, please say hello and we hope you enjoy our La La Lobster Rolls and Bowls,” says Nicole.
Customers are asked to order online at LaLaLobster.com and then stop by the eatery for curbside pickup. Look for the blue building with the signature sidewalk lighthouse and coming soon, a lobster.
La La Lobster is located across the street from Dreyfus Opticians and next to the Yardley Town Center, home of Vince’s Pizza and Bucks Ship and Print.