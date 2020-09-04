LOWER MAKEFIELD >> The long-awaited resurfacing of Big Oak Road is officially underway in Lower Makefield Township.
Motorists can expect weekday lane restrictions from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Oct. 2 between Oxford Valley Road and West Trenton Avenue as crews resurface the roadway with an asphalt surface that will provide motorists with a smoother riding surface.
The repaving project is part of several projects to repair and resurface more than 200 miles of state highway in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).
Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because slowdowns will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.
Work will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which includes protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant trainiing.
PennDOT will be repaving the road with new asphalt. The new pavement will seal the roadways and provide motorists with a smoother riding surface.