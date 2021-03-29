FAIRLESS HILLS >> With the sparkling theme of “Hollywood Nights,” Pennsbury seniors will get to enjoy the excitement of their own Senior Prom this year. Following tradition, the arrival parade, dinner and musical event will be held at the high school’s East Campus. The scheduled date is Saturday, June 5.
“We have met with multiple groups of students, including our large Prom Committee, to gather their ideas on how this could be a really exciting night that takes into account all proper health and safety precautions,” said PHS East Principal Reggie Meadows. “While dancing and a big name performer are not part of the program, we believe we have developed an alternative plan that will satisfy many and leave a memorable mark in the minds and hearts of our graduating seniors,” added Meadows. [Special note: the plans described in this release are current as of this date. It may be necessary to modify these plans based upon future orders by the Governor for increased or reduced mitigation efforts.]
Pennsbury High School is renowned for the scope and magnitude of its Senior Prom. The arrival parade, lasting nearly two hours, includes imaginative floats and unique modes of transport leading across the high school campus to the red carpet entrance. Hundreds of cheering family members and fans line the parade route. Inside the high school, hand-painted murals and 3D art transform the familiar building into an imaginative, colorful environment tailored just for these students by the Prom Committee as well as parents and loyal alumni.
This year’s take on the Senior Prom will include the traditional arrival parade, the red carpet entrance, a walk-through of high school hallways, and an outdoor, tented dinner provided by a local caterer. Students plan to dress in formal attire. A hypnotist show – another PHS Senior Prom tradition -- and a performance by the stellar Faculty Band will be included on the program.
This year’s rendition of the Faculty Band includes many names familiar to most PHS seniors: John Sanders, Mark Cherepko, Jamie Rivera, Steve Myers, Evan Altieri, Jim Moyer, and Scott Stout.
In addition, Falcon Field will be opened for the seniors to be together in an outdoor setting. Carnival-style games, music, refreshments, and the crowning of the 2021 Prom King and Queen will be among the planned activities in that venue.
“We also hope to record, live stream, and post as much of the event as we can so that family members and friends who are unable to come as spectators can enjoy this year’s Senior Prom as much as possible,” said Meadows. More information will be shared with the seniors’ families and the community on the arrival parade route and spectator locations.
The 2020 PHS Senior Prom was cancelled due to COVID-19 mitigation restrictions in place last spring. However, an invitation was extended at the time to those seniors to be able to attend this year’s event. According to the high school administration, about 125 of the 2020 seniors expressed interest and have been invited to this year’s Senior Prom as guests of the Class of 2021.
In addition to Meadows, Lisa Becker serves as Principal at Pennsbury High School West. PHS East Assistant Principal Laura Tittle is the Senior Prom building administrator. Staff advisors include: Terry Poulton, Tara Bellman, MaryAnn Daley, Dan Mahoney, Curtis May, Shannon Poulton, and Maggie Weber.