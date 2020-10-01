FALLSINGTON >> Thanks to a generous endowment fund established in 2007 by Pennsbury ’64 alumnus, Arthur J. Lendo, Ph.D., 12 students at Pennsbury High School has been selected to receive Lendo Fellowship awards to help support their academic and co-curricular pursuits.
The 2019-20 school year marked the endowment fund’s 13th anniversary. The following students were approved by the Board of the Pennsbury Education Foundation (which oversees the endowment) for the 2020 Lendo Fellowship awards. The summer program that each student attended is also listed.
Aidan Catalano, deferring program attendance to 2021
Shreeya Gounder, Waksman Institute Summer Experience (WISE), Rutgers University
Rebecca Guloy, deferring program attendance to 2021
Ezra Greenberg, Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership Program
Anika Koul, Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership Program
Pranita Madaka, 2020 Hybrid EMT Boot Camp, Emergency Training Academy
Eden Malinoff, Cancer Biology: Discovering Molecular Mechanisms & Novel Therapeutic Strategies, Brown University
Derek Quinn, The Supreme Court and Major Topics in Law, Columbia University
John Shea, Hybrid Summer Flight Program, Randolph-Macon Academy
Krishna Thaker, Summer Engineering Camp, Widener University
Jennifer Wang, Toxicology, Health and Environmental Disease, Rutgers University
Jack Zisa, Cybersecurity, Stevens Institute of Technology
Prior to his retirement, Dr. Lendo served as the long-time president of Peirce College in Philadelphia. He has since relocated out of state. To learn more about the Pennsbury Education Foundation or Dr. Arthur J. Lendo, please visit www.pennsburysd.org > Community > Foundations > Pennsbury Education Foundation > Fellowships.