FALLSINGTON >> Thanks to a generous endowment fund established in 2007 by Pennsbury ’64 alumnus, Arthur J. Lendo, Ph.D., 12 students at Pennsbury High School has been selected to receive Lendo Fellowship awards to help support their academic and co-curricular pursuits.

The 2019-20 school year marked the endowment fund’s 13th anniversary. The following students were approved by the Board of the Pennsbury Education Foundation (which oversees the endowment) for the 2020 Lendo Fellowship awards. The summer program that each student attended is also listed.

 Aidan Catalano, deferring program attendance to 2021

 Shreeya Gounder, Waksman Institute Summer Experience (WISE), Rutgers University

 Rebecca Guloy, deferring program attendance to 2021

 Ezra Greenberg, Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership Program

 Anika Koul, Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership Program

 Pranita Madaka, 2020 Hybrid EMT Boot Camp, Emergency Training Academy

 Eden Malinoff, Cancer Biology: Discovering Molecular Mechanisms & Novel Therapeutic Strategies, Brown University

 Derek Quinn, The Supreme Court and Major Topics in Law, Columbia University

 John Shea, Hybrid Summer Flight Program, Randolph-Macon Academy

 Krishna Thaker, Summer Engineering Camp, Widener University

 Jennifer Wang, Toxicology, Health and Environmental Disease, Rutgers University

 Jack Zisa, Cybersecurity, Stevens Institute of Technology

Prior to his retirement, Dr. Lendo served as the long-time president of Peirce College in Philadelphia. He has since relocated out of state. To learn more about the Pennsbury Education Foundation or Dr. Arthur J. Lendo, please visit www.pennsburysd.org > Community > Foundations > Pennsbury Education Foundation > Fellowships.

