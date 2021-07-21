YARDLEY BOROUGH >> The American Legion is asking borough council to pass a resolution limiting the use of the flagpole in front of borough hall to flying only the American flag.
Post 317 Commander Ted Smith, representing more than 300 members of the Knowles-Doyle American Legion Post on South Main Street, told Council this week that the American flag is the only banner that should be flying from the pole, which he said was designed to fly only one flag at a time.
According to Smith, the Sons of the American Legion paid for the original installation of the flagpole and continue to assume maintenance and responsibility for the pole. The unit, he said, also is responsible for raising and lowering the flag.
“The flagpole was installed for the sole purpose of honoring and showing respect to those individuals named on the World War II monument, which is located next to the flagpole,” noted Smith.
“This monument honors those individuals who served our country and sadly made the ultimate sacrifice. Those heroes never returned to the town of which they were members of,” he said.
“In keeping with the original intent of this pole and monument, I’m here to ask you to pass a resolution that moving forward to permit only the American flag to be flown on this dedicated flagpole,” Smith told council.
“Please be assured that the Sons of the American Legion, the Legion and its auxiliary units, as members of this community, not only support our honored veterans, but also their families, community members and the children of this community.”
With that said, Smith said the American Legion fully encourages and defends anyone’s right to fly the flag of the organization that represents their beliefs and convictions.
“We kindly ask moving forward that organizations consider using the borough flagpole located at Buttonwood Park for their flag to be flown,” said Smith.
In June, the council raised the Progress Pride flag for the first time on the borough hall flagpole. Throughout Pride Month, the flag flew just below the American flag in a symbol of LGBTQ+ pride, unity and accomplishment.
Council took no action on the Legion’s request, referring the issue to its community outreach committee for further discussion.