MORRISVILLE BOROUGH >> State Senator Steve Santarsiero (D-10), along with State Representatives Perry Warren (D-31) and John Galloway (D-140), have announced that Morrisville Borough will receive $227,805 from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s (PennDOT) Multimodal Transportation Fund.
The funding will go toward improving the pedestrian and traffic signals at the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Trenton Avenue in Morrisville Borough.
“This funding for Morrisville Borough will help make much-needed safety improvements at this busy intersection,” said Sen. Santarsiero. “The forthcoming changes will help keep both pedestrians and drivers safe, while improving pedestrian access to the local businesses nearby. I am pleased to support Morrisville and its continued progress to improve the community.”
"The improvements funded by this grant will enhance both traffic safety and quality of life in Morrisville,” said Rep. Warren. “I was pleased to assist Morrisville Borough Council and the Mayor with their efforts in pursuing this funding for the benefit of their residents, neighbors and businesses."
“This is great news for the residents of Morrisville Borough,” said Rep. Galloway. “This money can help improve the quality of life for all of the Borough.”
The Morrisville Borough project is one of 27 projects announced statewide through the Multimodal Transportation Fund. PennDOT evaluated the applications and made selections based on such criteria as safety benefits, regional economic conditions, the technical and financial feasibility, job creation, energy efficiency, and operational sustainability.
