YARDLEY >>The constituent services office of state Rep. Perry Warren, D-Bucks, is temporarily closed as a precaution against community spread of COVID-19.
Warren and his office staff are working remotely while the physical office is temporarily closed to the public. Constituents can call the office for services at (215) 493-5420 or email RepWarren@pahouse.net.
Signs on the office door indicate the temporary closure and will be updated to advertise re-opening for the public. Residents of the 31st Legislative District can also follow Warren on social media or subscribe to his email list to keep up to date with re-opening plans.
Warren has not been traced in any COVID-19 case and has not had contact with anyone known to have been exposed to COVID-19.
“Out of an abundance of caution, Representative Warren’s district office will temporarily close, staff will work remotely, and Representative Warren will work remotely and from his Capitol office until tracing confirms the Yardley office to be safe for everyone,” said Pennsylvania House Democratic Caucus Chief of Staff Paul Parsells.
Warren said that he encourages anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 to work with their contact tracer.
“Contact tracing saves lives and is the fastest way to stem community spread among neighbors, co-workers, friends and family members where we work, shop and recreate,” he said. “If you are currently working with a contact tracer because of a positive test and visited the physical office at 91 South Main Street in Yardley on or after August 17th, please inform your tracer.”
“My staff is well-versed in helping constituents while working remotely,” Warren said, noting that his physical district office was closed and staff worked from home as Bucks County fought the spread of COVID-19 this spring.”