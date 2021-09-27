MORRISVILLE BOROUGH >> Parents, youngsters, grandparents and residents attended another successful KidsFest hosted by State Sen. Steve Santarsiero on Saturday.
Balloons, French fries and plenty of smiles were the order of the day inside and on the grounds of the Morrisville Middle Senior High School on Palmer Avenue.
The day included plenty of fun, from a canine demonstration by the SEPTA Transit Police, to the dramatic landing of a State Police helicopter on the athletic fields behind the high school.
While kids enjoyed fun activities, including crafts and balloon creations, their parents browsed through information from the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office, NOVA, the Office of the State Treasurer, along with a number of local organizations including the Morrisville School District, the Morrisville Opportunity Educational Association, the Girl Scouts, the Silver Lake Nature Center among others.
Several used the opportunity to get their booster shot or to be vaccinated while others browsed through information provided by the state on Covid 19 and the vaccines.
Parents and grandparents also had the opportunity to meet with Morrisville firefighters while their kids and grandparents tried on plastic fire helmets and got to sit in the driver’s seat of a fire engine.
They also learned about fire prevention by taking a walk through the Falls Township Fire Prevention Trailer. The state-of-the-art trailer teaches families what to do if a fire breaks out in their house, including having an escape plan, feeling a door knob for heat, extinguishing a kitchen fire, etc.
“It’s nice to see all the kids having a good time,” said Santarsiero, who spent the day greeting people and posing for photographs. “It’s a beautiful day. And it’s great to see so many things to see and do both inside and outside.
“The kids were especially excited to see the helicopter land. And I was too. I ran out to see it,” said the Senator. “This is something we have needed after the last year and a half,” he said.
The event was co-hosted by Herr Foods Inc., Independence Blue Cross/CHIP, McCaffrey’s Market, Sesame Place, the Silver Lake Nature Center, Tasty Baking Company, Waste Management and Wawa.
Mark your calendars for these future events hosted by Senator Santarsiero:
- On Saturday, October 9 the Senator is hosting a drive-through flu shot clinic in the parking lot of the Charles Boehm Middle School On Big Oak Road in Lower Makefield. The flu vaccine will be administered free for those with insurance, and upon request the high-dose flu shot for 65+ will be available. Registration is required for the event. After registration, you will receive an email with required paperwork and an appointment time. Register at https://www.senatorstevesantarsiero.com/event/flu-shot-clinic/
- A fall shredding event and toy drive will be held on Saturday, October 16 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Holy Family University in Newtown. The Senator will be co-hosting the free, contactless event with State Rep. Perry Warren, with the toy drive in partnership with Toys for Tots to benefit children this holiday season.