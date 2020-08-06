LOWER MAKEFIELD >> A Bucks County judge has cleared the way for the Board of Supervisors to consider the sale of its sewer system.
During a hearing on August 5 in Doylestown, Judge Robert Mellon lifted a stay on discussion and action by the township on the potential sewer sale allowing the township to move forward with the process.
Township solicitor David Truelove announced “a pause” in the sewer sale discussion at outset of the July 1 meeting of the board of supervisors after a township resident filed a lawsuit to block the pending sale of the sewer system alleging Sunshine Act violations.
On July 1, Judge Robert Mellon responded to the suit, issuing a stay pending a hearing on the merits of the case. In response to the stay, the supervisors pulled the pending sale from the evening’s agenda.
“We are now free to pursue (the discussion and possible sale),” said Truelove at the August 5 supervisors’ meeting, adding that the judge “specifically did not find any Sunshine Act violation.”
With sewer bids scheduled to expire on August 14, the supervisors voted 4-0 on August 5 to schedule a special meeting to again consider the bids. The meeting will take place beginning at 7 p.m. via Zoom on Wednesday, August 12.
On the agenda, said Truelove, will be “sewer conveyance issues, conceptually concession/lease and then, obviously the bids that are outstanding, if we get to that point, will be considered as well.”
Residents interested in making public comment should watch for Zoom log in information to the posted on the township’s FaceBook page prior to the meeting.
The supervisors were scheduled to vote on July 1 on whether to sell its wastewater collection system for between $35 million and $56 million to either the Pennsylvania American Water Company or the Aqua Water Supply Corporation. The system serves 11,800 township customers.
The supervisors have been discussing the potential sale for more than a year, engaging financial consultant PFM last year to explore the possibility of the township exiting the wastewater business.
If a sale is approved with either of the two public regulated companies, it would take about a year to secure approval from the Public Utility Commission. Once approval is given, the township and the public company could then proceed with settlement.
During a presentation on June 17, Scott Shearer and Garrett Moore from PFM reviewed bids received from Pennsylvania American, Aqua and the Bucks County Water and Sewer Authority.
A fourth pre-qualified bidder - VICO, a group interested in an asset lease of the system - was removed as a bidder based on “quite a few unquantifiable risks” with legal issues, future capital and rate needs. He said the bid also lacked an independent third party regulator, which would mean the township would be responsible taking a lot of time, energy and resources doing the oversight work.
The bids explored two options - a higher purchase price that would ultimately be supported by a higher rate and a $35 million sale that would help pay off township debt, but also reflect lower sewer rates going forward.
Under a no rate freeze and a two year rate freeze option, Pennsylvania American submitted two proposals in the neighborhood of $56 million. Aqua submitted a no rate freeze bid at $53 million.
Under the $35 million scenarios, all three submitted bids and anticipated rates, including the Bucks County and Water and Sewer Authority. While bids from Aqua and PA American assume a $50 million capital project with the Morrisville Municipal Authority for a new treatment facility, the BCWSA bid does not.
Shearer also noted that while BCWSA said Lower Makefield would remain in its own rate class, Aqua and PA American said local costs would be shared across the state by its ratepayers lessening the impacts.
After reviewing bids with the supervisors, PFM took a deeper dive into the numbers suggesting that Aqua’s bid, while $3.1 million below Pennsylvania American, would be the better bid package, offering a better financial scenario for ratepayers and the township.
The proceeds from the sale would be used to improve the township’s overall financial status by paying off the debt on the township’s golf course, replacing the fund balance and improving its rating with Moody’s. The supervisors are also considering putting money into a Customer Benefit Fund to help mitigate sewer rates over the next 10 years.
“I think PFM has done very well to show that we have a path forward if we decide to sell the sewers without the undo pain that increased debt loads would bring on the township,” said Chairman Fred Weiss.
“We’re in a house that we haven’t taken care of for years. It’s not like we’re about to pay off our mortgage. We’re sitting with three balloon debts on our house and sewer,” said Supervisor Suzanne Blundi explaining why the township is considering the sale. “I appreciate that Aqua’s bid is lower, it does look like a better bid because of the long term rates,” she continued, asking PFM if there’s an independent third party or rating system that the board can look toward that compares the two vendors.
“Both are very good companies,” responded Shearer, noting that the supervisors can look to JD Power, which ranks Aqua at number two and PA American at 5, 6 or 7 in 2020. “Both are good firms. No question about it. Both provide good service.”
“This is a discussion that’s been ongoing for a year. We’ll get to the finish line but not today,” said Weiss.