YARDLEY >> Mark your calendars for these upcoming events in the Yardley-Morrisville area:
Labor Day Picnic
Morrisville's Labor Day Picnic returns to Williamson Park on Delmorr Avenue this year after being cancelled last year due to COVID-19. The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. featuring food trucks, a Bouncy House, petting zoo, vendors, Morrisville fire trucks and picnic games. Also featured will be a Vintage American and Imported Car Show from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Live music will include the Arpeggio Jazz Ensemble from 12 to 2 p.m. and First Time Around from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Music on Main
Music On Main in downtown Yardley brings Drew Nugent and the Midnight Society to the street featuring a performance of hot jazz on Saturday, Sept. 4 from 6 to 8 p.m., weather permitting. The concert takes place at Buttonwood Plaza located next to Firehouse Cycles and across the street from the Vault on South Main Street. Bring your own chair and order takeout food from one of Yardley’s eclectic eateries, including Burritos, La La Lobster, the Vault, Vince’s Pizza, the Continental and others. The series is presented by Experience Yardley, a nonprofit dedicated to marketing and promoting Yardley Borough as a destination for dining, shopping, events and residential living.
Farmers Market
The Yardley Borough Farmers Market takes place every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Buttonwood Park in downtown Yardley. The summer market is held weekly through Nov. 20. Check out FaceBook for the latest market features.
Music, fireworks at Shady Brook
Shady Brook Farm in Lower Makefield presents a special Saturday unWINEd Concert on Sept. 4. Featured will the band “Don’t Call Me Francis” and fireworks to end the night. Bring a lawn chair and sit back and enjoy the music under the stars. Gates open at 5 p.m. with music starting at 6:30 p.m. There's also plenty for the kiddos to do: Giant Jumping Pillow, BarnYard Animals, SBF 500 Pedal Go-carts, BEARS Playground, Sports Zone, Backyard Games and more. No outside food or drinks will be permitted. There will be several food and drink vendors located throughout the Festival Field. Please note, the Farm will be following CDC COVID guidelines in regard to mask wearing. The events will be held weather permitting. If an event is canceled, ticket holders can switch their tickets to another date or event.
Book Swap
The next Yardley Historical Association Book Swap will be held on Saturday, September 11 from 1 to 4 p.m. The Swap will be held both outside and inside the Old Library by Lake Afton, 46 West Afton Avenue. Bring a bag of books of interest to adults and/or children and take a bag of “new to you” books home with you. In addition to books, everyone is invited to bring jigsaw puzzles that they may have accumulated. Please bring no more than one grocery bag of books or puzzles. The Yardley Historical Association is dedicated to the maintenance of the Old Library by Lake Afton and its collections of books, documents, and ephemera related to Yardley’s history. For more information about the association’s activities, visit www.yardleyhistory.org, e-mail info@yardleyhistory.org or call 215-208-1154.
Flea Market
After a one-year hiatus due to Covid-19, Yardley Friends Meeting presents its 65th Annual Flea Market on Saturday, September 11 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The flea market is part of the rich history of the town of Yardley. Since 1955, Yardley Friends Meeting has hosted the event, which kicks off a new season for the community. Many vendors look forward to being part of this event each year. Locals and those from a distance come especially for good finds and a fun time. The event continues today with shopping, good food and good music in a beautiful outside setting. After a very successful return to the Flea Market everyone loved in 2019, Yardley Friends were excited to continue another great flea market last year. Like most things, Covid changed plans. This year things are coming back to normal. Everyone is excited to get out and enjoy! Many vendors will join the Friends for what promises to be a great event with visitors coming from Yardley and the surrounding areas in Bucks County and Mercer County, N.J. The rain date for the flea market is Saturday September 18.
Farmers Market
The Lower Makefield Farmers Market takes place from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. every Thursday (June 3 to Sept. 16) at Charlann Farm, 586 Stony Hill Road, Yardley 19067.