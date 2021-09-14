YARDLEY >> Mark your calendars for these upcoming events in the Yardley-Morrisville area:
Harvest Day in Yardley Borough
Harvest Day returns to the streets of Yardley Borough on Saturday, September 18. After being cancelled last year due to the pandemic, the late summer festival returns with record vendors, lots more food trucks, more things to do for the kids and plenty of fun. The event unfolds on the streets of the riverfront community beginning at 10 a.m. and continues until 5 p.m. It will again take place on the south end of Canal Street, along East College Avenue from Main Street to the river, on Bell Avenue and in Fitzgerald Field. A new addition this year will be a children’s entertainment area at the north end of Bell featuring an all day animal and reptile petting zoo and a magician. There’s more to do for the kids over at FitzGerald Field with a giant inflatable slide, pony rides, two free face painters and two free balloon twisters. Harvest Day visitors will be able to grab a bite to eat at FitzGerald Field where they will find 20 food trucks this year serving everything from crab cake sandwiches to crepes. While eating their food, visitors can sit back and enjoy live entertainment by three bands, which are scheduled to appear on the Harvest Day entertainment stage in the afternoon. The lineup includes Red Sea, a local band made up of Pennsbury students, from 12 to 1:15 p.m.; power pop 70s music band Creem Circus from 1:30 to 2:45 p.m.; and renown Philadelphia guitarist Chris Forsyth from 3 to 5 p.m. At the heart of the event will be the more than 150 vendors, with a mix of local nonprofits and crafters.
Harvest Day fun at Lake Afton
The Friends of Lake Afton will again offer its Boat Ride FUNdraiser on Harvest Day, Saturday, September 18. Canoe and paddle boat rentals will be available at the lake between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. at a cost of $10 per ride. Visitors are invited to take a ride around Lake Afton, paddling past the large rubber duckies in either a canoe or a paddle boat.
At the Old Library on West Afton Avenue, a mini-model train display will show a bit of what’s to come in December, “Yardley” gifts and vintage Department 56 Dickens Village pieces will be available to buy, and books from the swap will be offered for free. In addition, the Yardley Historical Association will be displaying its “Yardley The Way We Were” signs on the grounds of the Old Library for visitors to reminisce, read and enjoy.
Morrisville Jazz Festival
The 18th annual Jazz Fest sponsored by the Michael F. Sherlock Foundation and Friends of the Foundation. The event takes place on Sunday, Sept. 19 beginning at noon at Williamson Park. The free concert, held rain or shine, will feature music by the Suzette Ortiz Latin Jazz Ensemble, Pro Line Young Musicians, Paula Johns with Warren Vache and Harry Allen and the Renditions Big Band. In addition to the music, the event will feature an art display by the Artists of Morrisville and a food truck. Bring a chair, blankets, pop up tents, picnics and chess games and enjoy a day of relaxation and jazz. The event takes place rain or shine.
KidsFest at Morrisville High School.
State Senator Steve Santarsiero will host a KidsFest on Saturday, September 25 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Morrisville High School, Palmer Avenue in Morrisville Borough. The free event will feature free information on children’s health and safety, including demonstrations from local police and fire companies, as well as information on vaccines and children’s healthcare. Also featured will be family friendly entertainment, including a magician and local food trucks.
Learn Irish Step Dancing
In-person beginner Irish step dancing lessons for adults will return to Bucks County when the Crossroads School of Irish Dancing begins weekly classes on Wednesday, Oct. 6 at Shady Brook Farm. Beginners classes will be held each Wednesday from 7:15-8:00 p.m. at the dance studio at 927 Stony Hill Road in Yardley. No previous dancing experience is required. Instruction is geared specifically to adult learners. Students should wear comfortable clothing and shoes with flexible soles; a water bottle is recommended. Masks are required. Access to the 927 Stony Hill Road studio is via a private drive immediately north of the office complex at 777 Township Line Road. Classes will be taught by Joanne Collins Schneider, TCRG, and Colleen Erb, TMRF. For more information, please contact the Crossroads School via email at crossroadsdancers@gmail.com (please include “Beginner Classes in subject line) or via text at 215.208.8346.