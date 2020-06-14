MORRISVILLE BOROUGH >> Forty-five years in Catholic Education is certainly something to celebrate! This month, Mrs. Elaine McDowell is retiring after a distinguished career as an English-Language Arts educator in the City of Philadelphia’s Catholic schools, principal of St. Bernard’s School in Philadelphia, and now concluding her career with an 11-year tenure as the beloved principal of Holy Trinity School in Bucks County. A surprise retirement parade and party (it is always a party with Mrs. McDowell!) celebrated the ocassion on Monday, June 8 with a lengthy procession past Holy Trinity School. Elaine’s former students, past and current colleagues, family members, friends and countless members of the Holy Trinity School community took part in the parade – honking and cheering all the way! The parade with more than 200 vehicles concluded with Police Chief McClay exiting his patrol car to salute (and hug) Mrs. McDowell. It was quite a night!
Holy Trinity celebrates retirement of beloved principal
