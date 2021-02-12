LOWER MAKEFIELD >> The Veterans Square Foundation invites the community to submit names of Yardley-Makefield veterans for inclusion on its Wall of Honor.
Names of Lower Makefield and Yardley veterans and active duty military are now being accepted for inclusion on the next bronze plaque to be placed at the Veterans Square Monument, located at Veterans Square Park on the corner of Edgewood and Heacock Roads, Lower Makefield.
The momument is located at the site of the annual Veterans Day Commemorative Ceremony following the Lower Makefield Veterans Day Parade. There is no charge to the veteran for inclusion on the Wall of Honor; "service to our country is payment enough," said foundation leaders.
The Veterans Square Foundation has collected more than 40 names so far and will create the next plaque once 80 are approved. Approximately 800 veterans are represented.
E-mail information to lmtvet@VeteransSquare.org or mail to Veterans Square Foundation, c/o Kathy Kraeck, Vice President, 1621 S. Crescent Blvd., Yardley, PA 19067. Include the veteran’s first and last name, middle initial, rank, branch of service, and war, conflict, or area served during peacetime: eg -Joe L. Smith, Pvt., USA, WWII. You must include an e-mail and/or phone number for confirmation.
Proof of military service and residence is required, such as a DD214 discharge form with the social security number blacked out, and a copy of a driver’s license or utility bill.
Anyone can purchase a brick Freedom Paver to be a part of the monument. Commemorate a special veteran, family member, organization or business. Orders are placed annually in August for placement at the monument by Veterans Day each November. Instructions for purchasing a brick are available at VeteransSquare.org/buybrick. Mail the information and a check to the above address. Donations to the foundation are appreciated.