YARDLEY >> Harvest Day returns to the streets of Yardley Borough on Saturday, September 18 in a big way
After being cancelled last year due to the pandemic, the late summer festival returns with record vendors, lots more food trucks, more things to do for the kids and plenty of fun.
“As of today, we are completely sold out,” reports Harvest Day committee chair Rich Wayne. “We have 130 paid crafters coming. We have 20 nonprofits. And we have another 20 food providers. This is going to be the biggest Harvest Day ever.”
The event unfolds on the streets of the riverfront community beginning at 10 a.m. and continues until 5 p.m. It will again take place on the south end of Canal Street, along East College Avenue from Main Street to the river, on Bell Avenue and in Fitzgerald Field.
“This is going to be one of the best Harvest Days we have ever put on,” said Wayne. “It will definitely be the best in terms of food and children’s entertainment. And I’m confident we are going to break the record for the number of crafters.”
A new addition this year will be a children’s entertainment area at the north end of Bell featuring an all day animal and reptile petting zoo and a magician.
“Critter Connection will be there all day presenting animal shows. They will be bringing snakes, tortoises, Tarantulas, hissing cockroaches, scorpions and small animals that kids can handle,” said Wayne.
Philadelphia magician Ran’D Shine - the New Face of Magic - will also be there mesmerizing kids and adults with his astonishing illusions and his Heart and Soul of Magic show.
Shine has appeared on Penn and Teller’s “Fool Us” and was invited by President Barack Obama to be a special performer for the "Salute to Heroes" at the 44th Presidential Inauguration Banquet and Ball in 2009. He also is cofounder and past president of the International Association of Black Magical Artists.
There’s more to do for the kids over at FitzGerald Field with a giant inflatable slide, pony rides, two free face painters and two free balloon twisters.
Harvest Day visitors will be able to grab a bite to eat at FitzGerald Field where they will find 20 food trucks this year serving everything from crab cake sandwiches to crepes.
“We have stepped it up this year with food trucks,” said Wayne. “The variety is much, much better this year. We have a creperie truck. We have a pure barbecue truck. We have DeLorenzos the Burg, waffles on a stick and gourmet tater tots. There are so many.”
While eating their food, visitors can sit back and enjoy live entertainment by three bands, which are scheduled to appear on the Harvest Day entertainment stage in the afternoon.
The lineup includes Red Sea, a local band made up of Pennsbury students, from 12 to 1:15 p.m.; power pop 70s music band Creem Circus from 1:30 to 2:45 p.m.; and renown Philadelphia guitarist Chris Forsyth from 3 to 5 p.m.
“The stage lineup is the best ever,” said Wayne.
At the heart of the event will be the more than 150 vendors, with a mix of local nonprofits and crafters.
“Every year there’s a trend or a super hot thing. This year it’s woodworking and woodcarving," said Wayne. “I have never seen so many wood crafters. I also think the majority of people who have registered are new and have never shown at Harvest Day.”
And don’t miss the Bucks County Free Library’s Bookmobile, which will be parked on East College Avenue and open throughout the festival.
The Bucks County Department of Health will also be at Harvest Day offering information and free COVID-19 vaccinations.
The Harvest Day Committee is dedicating this year’s festival in honor of Margaret Bork, who will be retiring from the committee this year, and in memory of her late husband Craig Bork who died last October.
For years, Margaret and Craig operated Fun Matters, an eclectic gift and custom framing store in what is now La La Lobster’s Big Blue. As president of the Yardley Business Association Margaret also organized the fall festival with her husband, Craig, by her side.
Serving on the Harvest Day Committee are Rich Wayne, Margaret Bork, Heather DePrato, David Appelbaum, Ryan Berry, Tracy White, Tom Wells, Rich Cole, Maureen McGovern and Tammy and Bryon Marshall.
Proceeds from Harvest Day are donated back to the community in the form of grants. Past recipients have included the Yardley Farmers Market, Experience Yardley, Yardley Historical Association, Yardley-Makefield Emergency Unit, the Friends of Lake Afton, the Friends of the Delaware Canal and the Pennsbury Scholarship Foundation.
“The proceeds do a lot for community groups. That’s why we do this,” said Wayne. “Last year we had to cancel and it was tough.”