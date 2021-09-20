YARDLEY BOROUGH >> After a year’s absence, Harvest Day came roaring back on Saturday.
Huge crowds descended on the borough, which bustled with all the sights and sounds of a late summer festival from vendors selling beautifully-crafted artistic creations to canoe and boat rides on picturesque Lake Afton.
“Wow,” said Harvest Day Committee chair Rich Wayne, summing up the event in one word.
“The turnout is incredible,” said Wayne. “I thought it would be good, but wow. This is amazing. What an excellent day.”
That’s good news for Yardley’s nonprofits, many of which benefit from the proceeds raised by Harvest Day and have watched their fundraising opportunities dry up over the past year and a half due to the pandemic.
Long lines were the order of the day, especially at the cotton candy stand, which did a brisk business throughout the day. The same was true at the Yardley Ice House booth, where many waited patiently for the delicious frozen treat.
The Sons of the American Legion also reported brisk hot dog sales at their booth on East College Avenue.
“We always sell out,” said the Legionnaires, who spent the day filling orders and laboring over a hot grill in the direct sunlight. Next year they’re planning to relocate the grill to a shady spot.
On the East College Avenue Bridge, members of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6393 were busy promoting the VFW, its events and activities.
Veterans Robert Crossett and former commander Russ Davidson were handing out poppies and accepting donations on behalf of veteran causes.
Nearby, Cheryl Lowe and Carol Such were selling historic Yardley postcards, kitchen towels embroidered with the image of the Old Library and books about Yardley's past, all to benefit the Yardley Historical Association.
If your heart was set on a Flapping Quacker, you were in luck. The YHA was also selling “push along" wooden duck toys with floppy feet, which were donated by borough woodworker and heirloom pen maker Marc Dowdell as a fundraiser.
Next to their table, Linda Salley and Brenda Reed were promoting the African American Museum of Bucks County and its soon to be home - the Boone Farm in Middletown Township. Their backdrop was a stunning quilt made for the museum by Salley, who is also its president.
Looking eastward toward the river along a busy East College Avenue, a crowd of people stretched along College Avenue down toward the river for as far as the eye could see.
Somewhere in the midst of the crowd was Yardley Borough Council President David Bria. He was spending a busy day splitting his time between the Democrat Party booth and the Harvest Day Committee table where he was giving out complementary Harvest Day bags and selling Harvest Day t-shirts.
“It’s great to see this many people in town again. Well done to all the organizers,” said Bria. “It’s a very good day.”
Also seen making the rounds at the Festival were Police Chief Joseph Kelly and Mayor Chris Harding. Both reported huge crowds, but no problems.
Over at FitzGerald Field Victor Fiori was taking part in his first Harvest Day as the area’s newest blacksmith. He spent the day hammering initials into horseshoes and making iron hooks using an anvil to pound them into shape.
Fiori, a sophomore at Penn State Abington where he is studying nuclear science, took up blacksmithing as a hobby during the pandemic.
Not far away, Harvest Day Committee member and Experience Yardley President David Appelbaum was working the soundboard at the entertainment stage.
“Harvest Day couldn’t be better. It has made a tremendous comeback after having to cancel last year due to the pandemic,” said Appelbaum. “My congratulations to the Harvest Day Committee and the great work it has put into this day. It’s wonderful for our businesses, for our residents and for the community.”
The committee dedicated the day to former longtime chair, Margaret Bork, and to her late husband, Craig, who passed away in October. For many years, the Borks were the owners of Fun Matters, a picture framing and gift store in the borough. They were active members of the Yardley Business Association with Margaret serving as its president. And both served on the Harvest Day Committee.
While the music of Red Sea and Creem Circus filled FitzGerald Field, hundreds sat down for lunch or waited patiently in line at one of the many food trucks taking part in the Festival. Visitors had their choice of food from crab cakes and tacos to pork and veggie nuggets.
Over on Bell, longtime Yardley woodworker Uncle Billy (Bill Slavin) was taking a breather after a busy morning. He reported brisk sales and a run on wooden snowflakes and a wooden marble elevator game that sold out.
His table was filled with an assortment of handmade items, including clocks, toys, puzzles, mirrors, cutting boards, plates, bowls, jewelry and keepsake boxes. “As I find things that interest me I make them,” he said.
“The show’s been really great. There’s been a lot of people walking by and stopping by. Everybody is friendly. It’s been a wonderful day,” he said.
Nearby, Philadelphia magician Ran’D Shine - the New Face of Magic - had a handful of youngsters, along with their parents, mesmerized by his slight of hand and his magical talents.
While he entertained, nearby youngsters were sliding down a giant inflatable slide and enjoying horse and pony rides.
Over on West Afton Avenue, visitors had a chance to peek inside the Old Library by Lake Afton, the headquarters of the Yardley Historical Association, or take a boat or canoe for a spin on Lake Afton where five giant yellow ducks bobbed in the water.
The popular rides were organized by the Friends of Lake Afton and harkened back to Harvest Days of the past when boat rides were a huge Festival attraction.
"It's really been pretty seamless so far and great - a nice, consistent crowd. We've had about 40 boats going out so far," reported FOLA leader Nick Primola. "The whole thing is just to bring back the lake and make people aware of what the lake needs in terms of care and maintenance," he said.
"It's the heart of the town," he said. "And when people leave Harvest Day they aren't going to be talking about the item they bought or the food they ate. Their memory is going to be right here when they paddled across the lake."
***
Harvest Day is organized by the Harvest Day Committee chaired by Rich Wayne. It has been a Yardley Borough tradition since 1970. Proceeds are given back to the community through grants awarded to local nonprofits, including the Yardley Farmers Market, Experience Yardley, the Friends of Lake Afton, the Yardley Historic Association and others.