YARDLEY BOROUGH >> The Yardley Historical Association Book Swap returns on Saturday, May 15 from 1-4 p.m. The Swap will be held outside the Old Library by Lake Afton, 46 West Afton Avenue. The raindate is Sunday, May 16.
Bring a bag of books of interest to adults and/or children and take a bag of “new to you” books home with you. In addition to books, everyone is invited to bring the jigsaw puzzles that they may have accumulated during the past pandemic year.
The Yardley Historical Association is dedicated to the maintenance of the Old Library by Lake Afton and its collections of books, documents, and ephemera related to Yardley’s history.
For more information about the Association’s activities, please visit www.yardleyhistory.org, e-mail info@yardleyhistory.org or call 215-369-1479.