NEW HOPE >> The Friends of the Delaware Canal (FODC) have announced that Michael D. Ginder has been appointed executive director of the organization. He steps into the role following the retirement of Susan Taylor after 30 years of service.
“The Friends of the Delaware Canal is excited about Michael’s appointment," said Brett Webber, president of the FODC. "We look forward to working with him and building on Susan’s many accomplishments.”
“The canal is such a vital part of our region’s history, and I am fortunate to have the opportunity to join the Friends as the next executive director,” said Ginder. “It will be exciting to work with the passionate individuals who are stewards of the canal, expanding our membership base, and encouraging area residents and visitors to spend time along the canal.”
Ginder, a New Hope resident, was previously director of business and employment services for the Arc Mercer. He has also served as executive director of the Woodford Cedar Run Wildlife Refuge in Medford, N.J., where he was responsible for the strategic planning, financial well-being and fundraising for the organization.
FODC works in partnership with the State of Pennsylvania’s Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Bureau of State Parks and Delaware Canal State Park to undertake restoration projects that rescue significant canal structures. FODC has restored five of the six historically authentic camelback bridges and is collaborating with the state to ensure an accurate restoration of Spahr’s Bridge in Upper Black Eddy, where work has already begun.
In 2022, FODC will mark the 40th anniversary of its founding in 1982 with plans underway to celebrate in communities along the entire length of the canal. The canal, which runs nearly 60 miles from Easton to Bristol is watched over by volunteer FODC canal tenders who inspect the towpaths, pick up trash, clear branches and report problems throughout the year.
The FODC mission is to sustain a unique link to the country’s national heritage, protect beautiful and diverse natural areas, provide recreational and educational opportunities and enable the canal to serve as a community and economic asset.
