PENNSBURY >> Four district students were honored with LYFT character awards at the January meeting of the Pennsbury School Board.
In conjunction with the District’s ongoing character education initiative, students at the elementary, middle, and high school levels are spotlighted each month during the school year for possessing positive character assets.
The awards were announced by school board member Gary Sanderson and Steve Wittekind, Pastoral Intern at the Faith Presbyterian Church in Fairless Hills, during the school board’s monthly Zoom meeting. Faith Presbyterian is sponsoring the LYFT Character Awards, which come with a monetary donation.
For the month of January 2021, students Roman Warywoda, Addison Blumberg, Kyra Hampton, and Ethan Roskein were recognized for exemplifying the trait of “Caring and Service to Others.”
“This award recognizes the recipient as one who places a high value on helping others,” said Sanderson. “He or she participates in and organizes events, like food or coat drives, or fundraisers for charity. The young person volunteers regularly in community and school-based activity in service of others. He or she demonstrates kindness to others and a willingness to assist others on a daily basis in the classroom, halls or playgrounds.”
Roman Warywoda is a second grader from Eleanor Roosevelt Elementary School and was nominated by Brian Doron, Jeanine Davis and Kim Dryzg. They shared that Roman is a “remarkable student” who makes everyone feel special.
In Physical Education class, he often picks classmates who might not get chosen first to lead the next exercise.
During hybrid learning, Roman has often assisted Ms. Davis by clearly communicating when screen sharing or another technology tool is not working. His kind words are always shared with patience and respect for his teachers and classmates.
At home, Roman is involved in martial arts and is taught to place a high value on helping others.
Kyra Hampton, a fourth grader from Fallsington Elementary School, is another winner this month
at the elementary level. She was nominated by Jessica Popp, Sherri Cohoon, Meagan Mauck, Marta Grothman, Amy Murray, Kristen Cahill,
and Principal Vinny DePaola.
Kyra’s commitment to helping others is clear by her involvement in service activities. She helped to plan and organize a community service project at Fallsington called “Cause for Paws.” She raised funds and donated needed items to a local animal shelter.
Mauck shared that Kyra is a kind and supportive member of “Girls on the Run.” She makes sure her teammates are always included and played an integral role in a spring fundraiser that raised enough to sponsor ten team members to take part in the program.
“Kyra’s happy disposition, caring attitude, and helpful manner make her a valued member of the Fallsington community,” said her teachers.
At the middle school level, the award goes to Ethan Roskein, a seventh grade at Charles Boehm Middle School. Ethan was nominated by his teacher, Anita Quinn.
According to Quinn, Ethan is passionate about reading and shares this love with others. He partnered with the African Library Project to run a book drive that gathered more than 1,000 books for children overseas.
“He feels an obligation to serve others and he does so by volunteering for events and helping out at his former elementary school,” said Quinn.
On hybrid days, Ethan supports his teachers and peers with enthusiasm and his caring demeanor.
At the high school level, the award goes to Addison Blumberg, a sophomore at Pennsbury High School. Addie was nominated by Natalie Sutcliffe.
Addie started a charity called “Peace-ing Together the Puzzle,” which raises funds for families who have a child with special needs, but who are unable to pay for needed services. She solicits donations on Go Fund Me, sells merchandise that she has made and even organized a fun run to raise funds for others.
So far, Addison has raised $17,000, and she is working on a website to do even more.
In class, Addison is genuinely interested in the well-being of her peers and teachers.
“It’s an honor to be able to lift up our teachers and the character of our students. I’m amazed every time I read these,” said Wittekind of the character award nomination letters. “It is a blessing to be a part of this and I thank Gary and Tim Philpot for all the work they do for United Way and for Pennsbury.”
LYFT, an acronym that stands for Lower Makefield, Yardley, Falls and Tullytown, is a volunteer community coalition made up of individuals from all parts of the community to support and strengthen the youth and families of the Pennsbury School District.
Its mission is to create a more positive community environment where youth are safe and can thrive by working to reduce the risks that confront youth such as bullying, drug and alcohol abuse, mental health issues, school violence and delinquency. The coalition also provides support for parents and recognizes students who demonstrate positive character.