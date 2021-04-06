PENNSBURY >> Four district students were honored with LYFT character awards at the March meeting of the Pennsbury School Board.
In conjunction with the district’s ongoing character education initiative, students at the elementary, middle and high school levels are spotlighted each month during the school year for possessing positive character assets.
The awards were announced by school board member Gary Sanderson and Steve Wittekind, Pastoral Intern at the Faith Presbyterian Church in Fairless Hills, during the school board’s monthly meeting. Faith Presbyterian is sponsoring the LYFT Character Awards, which come with a monetary donation.
For the month of March, students Aiden Coffman, Brian Coogan, Jeffrey Fecher and Benjamin Revness were recognized for exemplifying the trait of “safety.”
“This award recognizes the recipient as one who places a high value on the well being of self and others,” said Sanderson. “He or she is mindful of current and potential hazards in the environment and brings them to the attention of those in authority.
“He or she also demonstrates good decision-making and avoiding dangerous and potentially dangerous situations and has ideas about how to change things to improve safety,” he continued. “He or she may participate in one or more school or community-based activities that have been designated to ensure the safety of others.”
Aiden Coffman, an eighth grade at William Penn Middle School, was nominated by Lauren Marcinkowski.
According to Marcinkowski, Aiden offers to wipe down and clean desks before and after classes to keep himself and his classmates safe. He always comes prepared for class and wearing his mask, she said.
Marcinkowski also noted that Aiden is conscientious of others and makes sure to maintain an appropriate six-feet of distance between himself and other students. He also understands the need to stay home and learn virtually if he feels unwell, she said.
Brian Coogan, also an eighth grader, attends Charles Boehm Middle School. He was nominated by Thomas Mellon.
According to Mellon, Brian consistently monitors spacing between desks so that everyone remains six feet apart in the classroom. And he will remind others to maintain their distance from one another. He enters the classroom and goes straight to his desk without wandering through the classroom.
Mellon noted that in the hallways, Brian always keeps to the right and will not enter a room without a teacher present. He waits patiently, following COVID guidelines.
At the elementary school level, the award goes to Jeffrey Fecher, a fifth grader at Edgewood Elementary School. Jeffrey was nominated by Principal Stephanie Hulquist, Mr. Mount and Mrs. Axler.
Hulquist said that Jeffrey has been a school-wide safety ambassador for three years at Edgewood. He monitors the hallways and provides assistance to students who need help getting to their classrooms. He is extremely compliant with school rules and will notify an adult if he notices a problem or hazard on the playground that should be attended to.
Also being honored at the elementary level is Benjamin Revness. Benjamin is in the third grade at Afton Elementary School and was nominated by Louise Hopkins, Kristin Slota, Laurie Gougher, Craig VanDemark, Trish Baesher, Deb Koehler, Eileen Koch and Mike Ksyniak.
They shared that Benjamin models proper behavior for his peers throughout the school day. He practices internet safety, always wears his mask and will either sanitize his hands or wash them before each class.
He always follows the health and safety plan for the district and will not share games or materials with other students. He keeps a safe distance from others at all times in classrooms, hallways, the cafeteria and on the school bus.
LYFT, an acronym that stands for Lower Makefield, Yardley, Falls and Tullytown, is a volunteer community coalition made up of individuals from all parts of the community to support and strengthen the youth and families of the Pennsbury School District.
Its mission is to create a more positive community environment where youth are safe and can thrive by working to reduce the risks that confront youth such as bullying, drug and alcohol abuse, mental health issues, school violence and delinquency. The coalition also provides support for parents and recognizes students who demonstrate positive character.