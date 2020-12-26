Listening to head coach Matt LaFleur and quarterback Aaron Rodgers (above) in the aftermath of the team’s 24-16 victory over the Carolina Panthers, you’d have thought the Packers had lost. But unlike the Los Angeles Rams (who lost at home to the previously winless New York Jets the next day) or the Pittsburgh Steelers (who lost at home to the lowly Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night), the Packers emerged with a win. Were those upsets discussed this week in meetings? “It was definitely talked about,” LaFleur said with a grin.