YARDLEY BOROUGH >> The National Weather Service is predicting the Delaware River to rise to 18.4 feet by mid-day. At this level, Delaware Avenue in Yardley Borough is impassable north of the Yardley Inn.
The forecast has the river cresting at 19 feet at 9 p.m. At this point the only way out of the Rivermawr neighborhood located north of the Yardley Inn is by way of Florence Ave.
Residents should consider moving one vehicle to the west of the Delaware Canal before noon on December 26. Also, secure holiday decorations and trash cans.
The Rivermawr neighborhood includes Brown Street, Morgan Ave., Maple Ave., Florence Ave., Fuld Street and North Delaware Ave.