YARDLEY BOROUGH >> The first draft of the borough’s 2021 budget is calling for a four mill tax increase, part of which is needed to shore up a deficit mostly created by the pandemic.
Borough manager Paula Johnson delivered the budget update during council’s Sept. 15th Zoom meeting.
In her briefing, Johnson said the spending plan contains a $50,000 to $70,000 general fund deficit impacted by a decrease in revenue created by the coronavirus.
Johnson said revenue is down across the board from real estate transfer taxes, fines and violations, special police services, building permit fees and contributions from private sectors.
“We have deferred expenses that were budgeted in 2020 to 2021. Some of those are the roof on the annex building, doors on borough hall, additional maintenance and upkeep to Yardley Borough Hall, the Mary Yardley Footbridge replacement project, North Main Street sidewalks and a new police car.”
To make up the deficit and to build up the borough’s capital reserve fund, Johnson is recommending four additional mills for 2021, with two mills going to the general fund, which supports day-to-day operations, including the purchase of a new police car, repairs to the roof of the annex building, and general borough hall maintenance, and two mills allocated to its capital reserve fund for future projects, including sidewalks and other major projects.
The increase would boost millage rates in the borough from 24.73 to 28.73 mills with each mill equating to $35,004.
That would mean a resident with a property assessed at the borough’s average of $26,800 would see their taxes increase by $107, from $662.76 to $769.96.
“This budget will enable us to deliver some top community initiatives while making the improvements that need to be done and keeping up the services that are expected by our residents,” said Johnson.
Yardley Borough residents have not had a municipal tax increase since 2017.
Council President David Bria thanked Johnson and the administration for the work they put into the document. “It is certainly not fun to be the one who has to come to council and say we need more money.
“No one is saying, ‘Yippee, hurray I want to raise taxes and I’m looking forward to doing that.’ With all things, costs go up every year and in particular as it relates to our capital reserve fund,” said Bria.
“I applaud the idea of saying let’s dedicate some money to the capital reserve fund every year,” he added. “That’s something that households that budget well do. It’s something companies that budget well do. And I think it makes sense for a municipality to take the same approach. We know there are going to be large expenditures coming and we need to plan for that so we don’t have an ‘Oh shoot’ moment when something big goes and we don’t have money.”
Councilman Uri Feiner said he would support the increase, calling it “the right thing to do.”
Feiner noted that the borough’s millage is based on assessments and the assessments in Bucks County haven’t changed in years forcing municipalities to raise taxes to keep up with inflation.
“I’m a huge fan of scrutinizing the budget line by line. And from what I’ve seen the borough manager and general government are doing a stellar job managing it,” said Feiner. “But you get to a point of diminishing returns. A person cannot live on the same salary for ten years with an increase in housing costs, an increase in food cost, an increase in expenses. You can’t run a borough like this without having regular tax increases.
“I am happy to see a request for a tax increase,” he continued. “It’s important for us to look through (the budget), do our due diligence and to understand that regular tax increases reflecting the increased cost of our expenditures due to inflation are very important for our financial well being and not waiting 10 years. What happens is you lose all those years of small, incremental increases so by the time you do it (raise taxes) you’re in the hole and you’ve kicked so many things down the road that now you’re struck with an increase that’s too big and you can’t do anything.
“Nobody wants to pay more taxes,” Feiner added. “We don’t want to be up here suggesting it. But we have to be reasonable people,” he said.
While agreeing with much of what Feiner said, Councilman John McCann said he’d rather borrow money than raise taxes in the midst of a global pandemic when some households are struggling.
“For me, personally, I would rather draw from the line of credit for these items,” said McCann referring to a $500,000 line of credit pre-approved for the borough through the First National Bank of Newtown.
“Money is cheap. Interest rates are really low. This is the time that you draw money and not raise taxes,” he said. “I would lean more toward using that line of credit for these capital projects. And then look to a tax increase after the pandemic is over and we’re on surer footing.
“I’m not against the idea of raising taxes,” said McCann. “It’s good from time to time to increase revenues, but I can see the opportunity with money being cheap right now that may be the option I would look towards.”
Council is tentatively scheduled to advertise a final budget for adoption at its second meeting in November with final passage at council’s first meeting in December.
“This is a draft budget. There is plenty of time between now and then to review this, to look at this and to make changes before we get to a place where we’re voting on it,” said Bria.