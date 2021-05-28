LOWER MAKEFIELD >> Firefighters quickly knocked down a fully-engulfed garage fire on May 25 on Emerald Drive.
Firefighters were dispatched to the 300 block of Emerald Drive just after 5 p.m. for a building fire. After arriving on location they immediately went in service with two handlines and quickly extinguished the fire.
The fast work by the firefighters on scene helped stop the fire from extending into the main living area of the house with the bulk of the fire damage limited to the garage side of the dwelling.
There were no injuries reported.
Firefighters remained on location for an extended period of time conducting overhaul operations.
Responding to the scene were the Yardley-Makefield Fire Company, Falls Township Fire Company, Fairless Hills Fire Company and Levittown Fire Company No. 1.
The Morrisville Fire Company covered Falls Township Fire Company Station 30 and the Newtown Fire Association covered Yardley-Makefield Fire Company Station 80 during the incident.
The fire is under investigation by the Yardley-Makefield Fire Marshal's Office.