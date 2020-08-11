LOWER MAKEFIELD >> The Yardley-Makefield Fire Company, along with numerous mutual aid companies, responded to a house fire on Orchard Way around 1 p.m. Monday afternoon.
When firefighters arrived at the scene, heavy smoke and fire were coming from the garage area of the house.
Ladder 0 immediately went in service with fire suppression. Engine 30 secured a water supply and crews went in service with a second hand line on the interior of the house, checking for extension.
The main house sustained smoke damage, but fire damage was contained to the garage, which was heavily damaged by the blaze.
"Crews did an excellent job of holding the fire from extending into the living quarters of the dwelling," said fire officials.
Assisting on the call were Morrisville Fire Co. (98), Falls Township Fire Co. (30), Northhampton Township Fire Company (3), Levittown Fire Co. No. 1 (32), Levittown Fire Co. No. 2, and Upper Makefield Fire Co. (71), which covered Station 0.