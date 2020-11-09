LOWER MAKEFIELD >> A weekend fire heavily damaged a single family home at 5 North Circle Saturday morning in Lower Makefield Township.
Firefighters from six companies were dispatched to the scene just after 9 a.m. for a working house fire with heavy smoke and fire reported.
When Yardley-Makefield Deputy Chief Tim Chamberlain arrived on scene, fire was blowing through the second floor windows and the roof of structure, which was built in 1958.
Firefighters immediately went in service with multiple hose lines launching aggressive interior and exterior attacks against the fire.
Interior crews were met by heavy fire and a partial floor collapse as they battled the flames and extreme heat.
Numerous mutual aid companies responded to the scene to assist the Yardley-Makefield Fire Company with extinguishment, including Morrisville, Falls Township, Upper Makefield, Fairless Hills and Levittown No. 1.
After bringing the fire under control at 9:28 a.m., firefighters remained on the scene for an extended period of time extinguishing hotspots and conducting overhaul operations.
The building sustained extensive heat, fire and water damage and is uninhabitable.
No one was home at the time of the fire.
A firefighter was transported by rescue squad to the hospital where he was treated for minor injuries and released.
The West Trenton Fire Company’s Tower 33 from Mercer County, New Jersey covered Station 0 during the incident.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Yardley-Makefield Fire Marshal’s office with assistance from the county.