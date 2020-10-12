FALLSINGTON >> The more than 300 year old village of Fallsington welcomed the fall season on Saturday, Oct. 10 with a blend of autumn fun and history, all while observing safety.
Historic Fallsington Day - a time-honored event held to captivate and enchant the public while they stroll through more than three centuries of history - unfolded with the sights and sounds of a traditional fall festival with craft vendors, local nonprofits, historic interpreters and food.
A steady flow of visitors flowed through the village from Fallsington United Methodist Church to Meetinghouse Square with everyone wearing masks and attempting to maintain proper social distancing.
In front of the Fallsington United Methodist Church, members sold their traditional Ely Pork hot dogs along with freshly-grilled hamburgers to festival visitors. Members also offered tables chocked full of a variety of handmade crafts along with an assortment of flea market items.
Just down the street Sharon Vereb and Lorraine Schmidt from the Pennsbury Parents Football Club were raising Falcon pride and money in support of the football program with a bake sale, apparel sale and raffle sale.
They were selling everything orange and black from t-shirts and sweatshirts to hoodies, stadium blankets, baseball caps and scarfs.
At Meetinghouse Square, the smell of homemade soup hung in the air as Historic Fallsington volunteers ladled cups of steaming chicken noodle, split pea with ham, bacon corn chowder vegetarian 13 bean and 13 bean with chorizo soup to hungry customers.
The same table was chock full of a mouth-watering banquet of baked goods, from fruit pies and cakes to a variety of tasty brownies and cookies.
Nearby, Historic Fallsington volunteer Kenneth Gavin was selling raffle tickets for “Flying to the Stars,” a quilt created by the Newtown Quilters in support of Historic Fallsington.
The 80 by 72 quilt will be raffled off on November 14 at 7 p.m. Raffle tickets are $1 each or six for $5 and can be purchased at the museum shop during regular business hours.
In front of the museum store, Coppertop Chestnut Grove was selling freshly cooked chestnuts while a volunteer from the antique store offered a variety of painted pumpkin faces.
While the village’s centerpiece historic buildings were closed due to pandemic restrictions, there were opportunities to listen to and interact with history demonstrators and interpreters dressed in period costumes.
Behind the Stagecoach Tavern Clarissa Dillon demonstrated 18th Century housewifery next to an open fire pit. A group of socially-distanced visitors listened and asked question.
At the Moon Williamson Log House food historian Susan Plaisted of Hearth to Home Cookery, demonstrated Native American cooking practices.
Nearby another interpreter shared information about the pumpkin in early America while another spoke about the tools used by the village’s earliest settlers.
The 300 year old village of Fallsington represents an enduring Quaker community and an architectural heritage that is uniquely American. Today, Meetinghouse Square appears as it did almost 200 years ago. Historic meeting houses and commercial and residential buildings have been restored and intrusive development has been stayed.
Fallsington is important today not because it was the site of world-shaking events or the home of famous people, but because it has survived to tell its story.
Working to preserve that story is Historic Fallsington, Inc., a private, non-profit historic preservation organization and museum that has been preserving and sharing the 300-year-old village of Fallsington for more than 50 years.
The organization was founded in 1953 in response to land development pressures that threatened the historical integrity of the village, consisting of more than 90 historic buildings from the 17th, 18th, 19th, and early 20th centuries. The village was significant as a religious, social and market center for the surrounding community, as well as a stopover point for stagecoach travelers. While in residence at nearby Pennsbury Manor, William Penn attended religious services in Fallsington.
In recent years, the village has acquired additional significance for its sheer ability to survive, as industry, commercial strips, highways and housing developments have surrounded it.
Through the support of members and friends, Historic Fallsington, Inc. has acquired, preserves and interprets six historic buildings in the context of their cultural landscapes. Along with the buildings, Historic Fallsington maintains a collection of artifacts and materials reflecting Lower Bucks County history some of which provide furnishing exhibits for three of the buildings.