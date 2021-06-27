FALLS TOWNSHIP >> Beginning in July and continuing through year’s end, Falls Township will offer drive-in movies and in-person concerts at Falls Township Community Park.
Drive-in movies were first offered last year during the height of the pandemic, according to Parks and Recreation Director Brian Andrews.
“It was about getting people out to have something to do,” Andrews told the Falls Supervisors during June’s virtual meeting.
For 2021, Andrews said the entertainment offerings will expand to include in-person concerts. In addition, Falls is expected to generate revenue from the arrangement, he said.
The Supervisors approved an agreement with Mid-Atlantic Event Group related to the movies and concerts. The agreement also puts the “burden” on Mid-Atlantic Event Group to obtain the necessary licensing rights to movies and music, according to township attorney Lauren Gallagher.
Hockey Rink Upgrade
In other action, the supervisors awarded a bid to General Asphalt Paving Co., Inc. for $96,539.63 to cover upgrades to the hockey rink at the community park.
The company was the lowest of three bidders for the project. Work is expected to begin by the end of July following a 30-day responsible contractor evaluation.
The hockey rink upgrades were initially put out to bid earlier this year. However, at that time, only one bid was received, and the amount exceeded the budget, according to Township Engineer Joe Jones. The Supervisors, in an effort to remain fiscally responsible, rejected all bids and authorized Jones to readvertise the project with a modified scope of work.
On June 22, Jones said he was “comfortable” that the project could be kept within budget given the new lower bid. The project will be funded in large part through a $55,029 Greenways, Trails and Recreation Program grant.
“With this new bid it would be within the budgeted amount,” Township Manager Matthew Takita said.
Upgrades are aimed at improving the look and function of the roller hockey rink by resurfacing the rink, replacing the dasher board, restoring the fencing, painting, and marking the surface, and sealing cracks.
Fireworks restrictions
In other news, Police Chief Nelson Whitney and Supervisors Chairman Jeff Dence reminded residents that fireworks use is permitted in only extremely “limited” areas of the township.
Fireworks are prohibited anywhere that an occupied building is standing. Even if people are not in the building at the time of use, fireworks are still not allowed to be set off in proximity to buildings, or in parking lots with buildings nearby, Dence said.
Additional alternates
The Supervisors at its meeting also amended an ordinance to allow for additional alternates to be appointed to the planning commission and zoning hearing board. If a quorum is not present when the planning commission or zoning hearing board meets, the advisory body is not permitted to conduct a meeting or act on any agenda items.
“We’re basically expanding these boards so that we don’t come up short-handed,” Supervisors Chairman Jeff Dence said.
Under the changes, the Supervisors may appoint by resolution at least one but no more than three residents as alternate members of the planning commission and zoning hearing board. Alternates can participate in any meeting proceeding or discussion but can only vote if designated as a voting alternate member to reach a quorum. A planning commission alternate member’s term is four years, while a zoning hearing board alternate member’s term is three years.