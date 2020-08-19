FALLS TOWNSHIP >> The Falls Supervisors advanced plans that call for construction of a warehouse and office building to support approximately 128 employees at the Keystone Industrial Port Complex.
The Supervisors voted unanimously to grant preliminary and final land development approval for the 18.31-acre J.G. Petrucci tract.
The property is in the Materials Processing and Manufacturing Zoning District. The area is bound by Ben Fairless Drive to the west and Middle Drive to the east. The site has been used for more than 50 years for industrial operations. That same use would continue under the latest plan.
The warehouse building is intended for conveyance, product distribution, processing, manufacturing, and storage of materials.
Plans entail constructing a 225,000-square-foot warehouse building and 10,380-square-foot office building. Two driveways will be used to enter the property, one proposed for the northern entrance of the site and one at the southern portion of the site.
Attorney Ed Murphy, who represents the developer, said the owner would not house hazardous materials and said it would be a “clean” use of the site. The property is currently owned by Hiossen, Inc., 85 Ben Fairless Drive.
Supervisor Chairman Jeff Dence said the land development approval does not give the developer complete freedom to do as he or she wishes on the property. Any project that does not fit the township’s zoning would need to go before the zoning hearing board, he said.