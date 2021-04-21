Whether general manager Brian Gutekunst needs to invest one of his 10 picks in next week’s NFL draft on the position largely depends on how confident he is in Jace Sternberger developing after two unimpressive seasons and how certain he is Josiah Deguara, who made a strong first impression last year, can quickly return to form after suffering a season-ending torn ACL in his knee after playing in just two games as a rookie.