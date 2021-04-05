ARREST >> On March 29 at the Red Roof Inn, on Cabot Blvd., Rachel Moeller was arrested on drug charges.
WARRANT ISSUED >> A warrant has been issued for Kenneth Benjamin on assault charges. On March 29, officers responded to Lovetts Trailer Park for the report of an assault. The officers spoke with the victim who identified Kenneth Benjamin Jr. as the subject who attacked him with a metal rod. The victim had received some injuries, but declined medical treatment. Benjamin left the scene prior to police arrival.
RETAIL THEFT >> On March 29 at the Wine & Spirits store on Plaza Blvd., bottles of liquor were taken from the stock room by a black male. He fled in a white Audi.
ARREST >> On March 31 at Good Friends, West Bridge Street, Morrisville. Edward Eckenrode was arrested on an outstanding warrant from Montgomery County.
ARREST >> On March 31 at the Red Roof Inn, Cabot Blvd., Joseph Glynn was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
THEFT >> On March 31 at the Sunoco on West Trenton Ave, Morrisville, catalytic converters were reported stolen between March 26 and March 29.
CITATIONS >> On March 31 at the Holiday Inn on Cabot Blvd., Langhorne, Cameron Albright and David Moler were cited for drug paraphernalia.
ARREST >> On April 1 at Planet Fitness, W. Trenton Ave., Christopher Bucci and Ashley Nelson were arrested on drug charges.
ARREST >> On April 1 in the 100 block of Lincoln Highway, Patricia Alvarez was arrested on on outstanding York County warrant.
THEFT FROM VEHICLE >> On April 1 in the 200 block of Lower Morrisville Road, the windows of two vehicles were smashed and items taken.