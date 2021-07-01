FALLS TOWNSHIP >> On July 1 at 8:55 a.m., police responded to a report of a traffic crash in the 400 block of Trenton Road in Fairless Hills.
A 1995 Jaguar traveling on Trenton Road veered onto the shoulder and struck the back of an occupied 2018 Nissan parked there.
The operator of the Jaguar, Charles Cocchiaro, 79, from Levittown, was found by responding officers to be unresponsive, said Falls Township Police Chief Nelson Whitney. Lifesaving efforts to aid Cocchiaro were unsuccessful.
The occupant of the Nissan was transported to Jefferson Bucks Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Chief Whitney thanked the Levittown Fairless Hills Rescue Squad, the Fairless Hills Fire Company and the Falls Township Fire Marshal’s office for their assistance in this incident.
Anyone with information on the accident is asked to contact FTPD Officer Chris Iacono at 215-949-9100 or c.iacono@fallstwp.com.