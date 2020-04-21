FALLS TOWNSHIP >> In an effort to continue uninterrupted policing in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic, the Falls Township Supervisors approved a resolution authorizing its police force to assist surrounding police departments if necessary.
During a virtual meeting on April 20 the board unanimously approved the township’s participation in the municipal police COVID-19 taskforce.
The resolution allows Falls police to serve in other neighboring municipalities on an as-needed basis, according to Supervisors Chairman Jeff Dence.
Falls is in “good shape” so far, he said, adding that several police in Middletown Township had to take time off due to testing positive for Coronavirus.
“This just gives us the ability to help if they need it,” Dence said.
Police Chief William Wilcox said Falls Police officers are healthy and that the department is taking precautions to keep it that way.
Falls wishes to “cooperate with surrounding municipalities to ensure continuous and uninterrupted policing of their respective jurisdictions for the protection of the community and public safety,” according to the resolution.
The Pennsylvania Intergovernmental Cooperation Law enables a municipality to enter into an intergovernmental cooperative agreement upon the passage of an ordinance or resolution by its governing body. Municipalities can withdraw from the taskforce at any time.
Falls intends to participate in the taskforce until the COVID-19 pandemic resolves or until their participation is no longer needed.
In other news, the supervisors set the wheels in motion for its 2020 road improvement program that will fully reconstruct or improve a dozen roads through 2021.
As part of that project, the following roads are planned for full-depth reconstruction: Simons Drive between Lions Drive and Bernard Drive; Gilbert Drive between Elbow Lane and Bernard Drive; Decou Drive between Walnut Lane and West Trenton Avenue; and Burgess Avenue from dead end to North Lafayette Avenue.
The following roads are planned for mill and overlay improvements: Elbow Lane from Stony Hill Road and the Falls Township boundary; Walnut Lane from the dead end to North Pennsylvania Avenue; and North Lafayette Avenue from North Pennsylvania Avenue to West Trenton Avenue.
For 2021, the road program consists of full-depth reconstruction of Pinewood Drive, Willow Drive and Elderberry Drive.
In addition, the supervisors approved professional services proposals from township engineer Jones Engineering Associates for the 2020 and 2021 road programs.
Jones Engineering will provide construction inspection and oversight for all work within the project scope and attend weekly progress meetings.
For the 2021 road program, the firm will undertake those services, as well as surveying and base mapping, pavement core sampling and underground utility verification, engineering design and bid administration.
The total cost for engineering services for both years is $1,261,300.