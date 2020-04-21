FALLS TOWNSHIP >> With an eye on preserving World War I history, the Falls Supervisors hired a conservation company that had a hand in preserving the Rocky statue in Philadelphia, as well as historical monuments in Gettysburg and Washington D.C.
The supervisors voted unanimously to hire Kreilick Conservation, LLC to breathe new life into its limestone Doughboy statue.
The company plans to thoroughly clean the statue and pedestal. From there, it will be consolidated, a process that strengthens the stone while maintaining permeability.
The company will also repair a crack and recreate a missing barrel on the rifle stock. The brick walkway and low wall will also be steam-cleaned to reduce soiling and biological growth.
Total cost for the restoration project is $10,700.
The work will be undertaken in accordance with the American Institute for Conservation’s Code of Ethics and Guidelines for Practice and in accordance with the Secretary of the Interior’s Standards for Restoration.
The memorial is located in the heart of the more than 300 year old village of Fallsington and is meant to honor the veterans and casualties of World War I.
Supervisor John Palmer said acid rain and pollution have wreaked havoc on the statue.
“It’s in bad shape,” Palmer said, adding that the restoration company also worked on the William Penn statue, among others. “They are a complete historical reconstruction statue outfit. I’m glad we’re getting this thing moving ahead.”
Kreilick Conservation has performed conservation treatments, assessments, or material analysis at more than 40 national landmarks and conserved more than 250 monuments and outdoor sculptures.