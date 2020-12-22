FALLS TOWNSHIP >> Those eating at restaurants in Falls Township will be able to continue dining al fresco – should they prefer – at least through the end of June.
The Falls Supervisors voted unanimously to extend the provisions of its previously approved outdoor dining resolution. Originally, the resolution was approved in June in response to the state’s reopening plan and limited capacity for indoor dining.
The township’s resolution was set to expire 90 days following its adoption and was previously extended through Oct. 31 and later extended through Dec. 31, 2020. With the latest extension, restaurants will be able to offer outdoor dining until June 30, 2021.
Officials noted that the outdoor dining extension does not necessarily pertain to alcohol sales. Falls Township does not have jurisdiction over alcohol sales and consumption.
Township attorney Mike Clarke said that each restaurant operating with a liquor license must seek approval from the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board for approval to provide alcohol outside.