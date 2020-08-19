FALLS TOWNSHIP >> Those eating at restaurants in Falls Township will be able to continue dining al fresco – should they prefer – at least through the end of October.
The Falls Supervisors have voted unanimously to extend the provisions of its previously approved outdoor dining resolution.
Originally, the resolution was approved in mid-June in response to the state’s reopening plan and limited capacity for indoor dining. The township’s resolution was set to expire 90 days following its adoption. With the extension, restaurants will be able to offer outdoor dining until Oct. 31.
“That’s a no-brainer for me,” Supervisors Chairman Jeff Dence said, urging the community to continue supporting the local business community. “Do your best to keep shopping in Falls. (Businesses) are doing the best they can to stay afloat.”
Extending the outdoor dining resolution was “the least we could do to help the business owners of Falls Township,” Supervisors Vice Chairman Jeff Boraski said.