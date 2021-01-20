FALLS TOWNSHIP >> In an effort to be fiscally responsible while ridding Falls Township Community Park of Canada geese, the Falls Township Supervisors approved a multi-faceted, year-long geese mitigation plan at a 25 percent savings over 2020.
Stepped up geese management efforts began in 2015 and have significantly reduced the number of geese at the park, Falls Township Parks and Recreation Director Brian Andrews said.
“It’s paid dividends at the community park,” Andrews said. “It’s really made the park a lot safer. We recommend doing this every year.”
For 2021, the Supervisors unanimously approved awarding a year-long contract to Geese Police of Philadelphia at a rate of $1,400 per month for a total of $16,800 for the year. Previously, the township contracted with another vendor for a 10-month geese management effort, which in 2020 cost $22,000.
Geese Police of Philadelphia owner Lenny Torro said his crew would visit the park multiple times a day six days a week.
“I don’t want to reduce the amount of geese,” he said. “I want to rid the property of them.”
The company will concentrate its efforts on Falls Township Community’s Park’s lake, lake perimeter, marshes, creek, canal area, fields, and common ground. Geese Police will employ border collies to chase geese away and will also incorporate other mitigation techniques such as watercraft, noise, lasers, lights, and effigies.
Torro said his goal is to prevent geese from overnighting and push grazers elsewhere.
“It’s going to be my job to make sure nobody’s there to molt,” Torro said of the geese’s shedding during the summer months, adding that he wants the township to have a “nice empty pond in summertime.”
Locally, the company has undertaken geese management at Bucks County Business Park and Jefferson Hospital.