FALLS TOWNSHIP >> If all goes according to plan, the first-ever drive thru only Wawa store will open by year’s end in Falls Township.
The Falls Supervisors approved land development plans in 2017 for an adjacent Wawa situated at the former Acme, as well as a 14,578-square-foot pharmacy - which has since opened as a Rite Aid - and a 1,850-square-foot restaurant with a drive through.
The 1,840-square-foot drive thru only Wawa would be built in place of the restaurant. The store would be located at the intersection of West Trenton Avenue and Pine Grove Road.
Wawa submitted site plans to Falls Township on Wednesday, July 29 and anticipates beginning construction by the end of August. The store is planned to open on Dec. 10.
Wawa Real Estate Project Engineer Mike Redel said Wawa chose the Falls Township location because the intersection sees an average of 25,000 cars per day and is in the commercial district near a strong residential population.
“Wawa is very excited about our planned Drive Thru location in Falls Township. This is a brand-new venture for us, and we think this location is the perfect place to test it,” Redel said. The drive thru window will front Route 13.
Wawa is under construction in Westampton, N.J. for a similar concept, which adds a drive thru window to a convenience store. However, the model being implemented in Falls is a bit different.
“It is meant to serve drive thru customers only, with no customer access to the store,” Redel said of the Falls Township location. “The menu will be limited to our most popular items, with a focus on value bundles with chips and a drink.”
The new store will offer curbside pickup in addition to drive thru service.
The company will spend more than $2 million on the location, which will feature state-of-the-art technology for order taking and tracking. The store is expected to employ 25 associates, including four full-time employees.
Wawa reviewed more than 50 potential locations to determine where would be best for its first drive thru only store. Ultimately, the company chose Falls Township for its loyal customer base and the site’s full access to two signalized roadways.
Falls Supervisor Chairman Jeff Dence expressed excitement at the township being the first-ever site of such an innovative concept.
“Particularly in the wake of COVID-19, with concerns over minimizing person-to-person contact, Wawa’s drive thru only store just makes sense,” Dence said. “Falls Township is proud to help Wawa pioneer such a forward-thinking development.”