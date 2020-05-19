FALLS TOWNSHIP >> In response to the Coronavirus pandemic, Falls Township has been forced to make the difficult decision to cancel its summer camp program and keep Pinewood Pool closed for the 2020 season.
Anyone who paid for the six-week camp or bought a pool pass will receive an immediate refund, Falls officials said. The closures are aimed at keeping residents and employees safe and free from COVID-19, Supervisors Chairman Jeff Dence said during Monday night’s virtual Supervisors meeting.
“We’re doing the best we can. We appreciate everybody’s cooperation,” Dence said. “It wasn’t an easy decision for anybody. We know a lot of people rely on the camp for daycare in the summer. We apologize, but it’s out of our hands.”
Parks and Recreation Director Brian Andrews said he sought guidance from the county, as well as Pennsbury School District and other agencies before making the decision. In the end, Andrews said it would be too difficult to practice social distancing among 175 campers. Also, campers would not have been able to take excursions or go to the pool, which would have dramatically changed the camp experience.
According to the CDC, there is no evidence that COVID-19 can be spread to people through the water in pools. However, Falls officials were concerned about trying to maintain social distancing in bathrooms, locker rooms and on furniture at the pool.
Falls reopened its parks last month, but has kept amenities such as playgrounds, dog parks, skate parks, tennis courts and restrooms are closed. Dence said the township hopes to reopen the recreational amenities soon and asked for the public’s continued cooperation.
In addition to recreation, Falls hopes to reopen its municipal building by early June. Initially, it would be open primarily by appointment.
For questions related to the Pinewood Pool or summer camp closures, please email Brian Andrews at b.andrews@fallstwp.com or call 215-949-9000 Ext. 220.