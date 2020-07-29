FALLS TOWNSHIP >> Capitalizing on efficiencies and cost savings created by recently combining the position of township manager and code enforcement director, the Board of Supervisors approved naming Falls Township Fire Marshal Rich Dippolito as assistant township manager effective Aug. 1.
Dippolito will continue to serve as fire marshal, as he has done since 2008. As Director of Emergency Services/Assistant Manager, Dippolito will assist Township Manager Matt Takita on an as-needed basis, according to Supervisor Chairman Jeff Dence. Prior to transitioning to township manager in June, Takita had served as assistant township manager, along with his position as director of building, planning and code enforcement.
“The Supervisors are excited to expand Rich’s duties,” Dence said. “Since he began his career with Falls almost 20 years ago, Rich has and continues to be an asset to our township and community.”
Dippolito was hired in 2002 as a fire inspector. By August 2008, he was promoted to fire marshal and emergency management coordinator. In his new role, Dippolito will earn $130,000 per year.
Working with Takita has been a great experience and Dippolito said he looks forward to stepping up to provide him further assistance.
“He keeps me involved and aware of everything going on,” Dippolito said of Takita’s ability to effectively communicate with township staff.
In addition to his work with the township, Dippolito has served as a volunteer firefighter for Fairless Hills Fire Department since January 1978. He served nearly 20 years as the fire department’s chief.