FALLS TOWNSHIP >> With an eye on public safety, the Falls Township Supervisors are considering a ban on parking on a portion of Woolston Drive and Makefield Road.
Supervisors Chairman Jeff Dence said parking had been prohibited on the roads along the side immediately adjacent to the Commons at Fallsington Apartments, but drivers had recently started parking there.
Acting Police Chief Nelson Whitney said the police department noticed parking problems in the area around the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Chief Whitney said the department has received 20 complaints regarding the visibility problem for drivers heading from Makefield Road toward Woolston Drive.
“It got to the point where there was going to be a tragedy,” Whitney said.
Police put up temporary no parking signs.
“I think it’s for everybody’s safety that we do that,” he said.
For the long term, the Supervisors are working to officially amend the township ordinance to designate the area as somewhere that parking is “prohibited at all times.”
During Monday’s meeting the Supervisors voted to authorize advertisement of the change. The Board will consider adopting the ordinance change during its Oct. 19 meeting.