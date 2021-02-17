FALLS TOWNSHIP >> Smokers in Falls Township need to look before they light up under an ordinance change that limits smoking on township-owned property.
The Supervisors adopted an ordinance amendment on Feb. 16 which prohibits smoking on any township property except in designated areas.
“The township campus is going to be smoke-free,” Supervisors Chairman Jeff Dence said of the ordinance, which takes effect in five days. “This is something we’ve been talking about for a while.”
The ordinance change mirrors what was enacted at township-owned parks, which prohibits smoking on and near playgrounds.
The Falls Township municipal complex does not have designated smoking areas, officials said.
According to the proposed ordinance – which the Supervisors will consider for adoption during the Feb. 16 meeting – smoking includes cigarettes, cigars, pipes, other lighted smoking instruments, as well as vaping.
Smoking is banned from most indoor places in Pennsylvania as part of the state’s Clean Indoor Air Act, which became law in 2008. Last year, state lawmakers introduced a bill that would have extended the Clean Indoor Air Act to include all public places.
In other business, the board authorized advertisement to accept bids for upgrades to its hockey rink at the Falls Township Community Park. Bids will be opened on March 11 and construction is expected to begin on or about May 3.
With any luck, most of the costs will be covered by a state grant.
The Board of Supervisors last year submitted a Greenways, Trails and Recreation Program grant from the Commonwealth Financing Authority. Parks and Recreation Director Brian Andrews said the township anticipates hearing soon if the grant has been approved.
If awarded, the grant is expected to cover $138,988.60 of the total $163,516 project with Falls Township contributing the remaining $24,527.40.
Upgrades are aimed at improving the look and function of the roller hockey rink by resurfacing the rink, replacing the dasher board, restoring the fencing, painting, and marking the surface, and sealing cracks.