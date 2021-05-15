ACCIDENT WITH DUI ARREST >> On May 14 at 10:29 a.m. officers from the Yardley Borough and the Lower Makefield police departments responded to the 190 block of South Main Street for the report of a pickup that was stuck on an embankment after striking two fixed objects.
Further investigation led to probable cause that the operator was driving under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol. As a result, the 56 year old man from Fairless Hills was arrested, processed and released.
The vehicle, a Ford F350 was impounded and DUI and charges are being filed for DUI related offenses and reckless driving. The case is pending court action.