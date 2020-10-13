YARDLEY BOROUGH >> Experience Yardley, an all-volunteer non-profit dedicated to producing events and placemaking projects, will dedicate its new “Greetings From Yardley” mural on Saturday, Oct. 17 from noon to 1 p.m. And the public is invited to attend.
The mural is painted on the wall of Firehouse Cycles located at Buttonwood Plaza Drive, 15 S. Main Street in Yardley Borough. Experience Yardley is gifting the mural, based on popular vacation postcards from the 1930s and 1940s, to Yardley Borough residents.
According to Jef Buehler, past president of Experience Yardley, “Since there is only one Yardley in America and for that matter, in the entire Western Hemisphere we thought let’s put something on that wall in the center of town that people will recognize as an icon - sort of a modern-day postcard that they can use on Instagram and social media to say, ‘Hey I’m from Yardley, and it’s awesome!’ or ‘I visited Yardley, and it was awesome!’, because, let’s face it, not a ton of people still send postcards, but pretty much everyone shares digital memories and moments. So why not #GreetingsFromYardley?”
Steadfast support has come from many, including Yardley Borough Council, the Historical Architectural Review Board (HARB), Tom Cramer of Cramer’s Bakery (owner of the old firehouse building which the mural is painted), The Pennsylvania Council of the Arts, and Visit Bucks County. Other sponsors include Commonplace Reader, Ship and Print, The Spearhead Group and all Yardley businesses located on Main Street.
Led by President David Appelbaum, the Experience Yardley team includes Heather DiPrato, vice-president (co-publisher of Yardley Living), Cindy Fatsis, secretary (owner, Local Focus Photography), and Liz Young, treasurer, (owner, Commonplace Reader). The group has worked closely with Tony Napoli, an artist who submitted the design best representing the people, history, and beauty of Yardley Borough.
Buehler said, “Experience Yardley is absolutely thrilled to have Tony Napoli, fine art painter and much beloved former Pennsbury High School Art Department chair heading up the painting of the 'Greetings From Yardley' mural along with many former students and admirers.“
A cake decorated by Cramer’s Bakery to look like the mural will be served on a first-come-first-served basis. The ceremony is rain or shine. Wearing masks is requested.