YARDLEY BOROUGH >> David Appelbaum, an IT professional and president of the nonprofit Experience Yardley, announced this week he is running for mayor of Yardley Borough. As mayor, his top priority will be to create a partnership between local leaders and government continuing to find ways to elevate Yardley.
“My mission is to improve the quality of life for the residents, to attract visitors through our events so that we become another destination for tourists to discover great things about Bucks County,” Appelbaum said.
As president of Experience Yardley, he organizes local events including “Music on Main” and “Canal-O-Ween.” Most recently he put together the Greetings From Yardley mural which has already become a huge hit on social media and with people throughout Bucks County. See www.experienceyardley.com for more info about the mural and events.
When he first moved to Yardley, Appelbaum enjoyed taking pictures of the scenic landscapes and historic attractions the Borough offers. His hobby led him to volunteer with Experience Yardley. After serving as its treasurer, Appelbaum stepped up as head of Experience Yardley last fall when its president departed. Appelbaum enjoys creating and managing community events and placemaking projects that show off Yardley's charm, natural assets, and downtown.
“I have a vested interest in the success of my neighbors, friends, and community, “ he said. “I will be a visible, welcoming, and available advocate for our town.”
As the current president of Experience Yardley, Appelbaum has worked with local business owners to help Yardley navigate the unique challenges posed by the pandemic. In October he teamed up with The Spearhead Group, a local design and manufacturing company, to distribute 20,000 masks to local businesses so people could shop safely. At a time when masks were sometimes hard to find, the partnership delivered masks to local police, fire, and medical emergency personnel as well.
This experience gives him the perspective that many local businesses have in the Borough.
“Our businesses are suffering; our residents are suffering from pandemic stress. I want to make sure that as we come out of the restrictions, we take care of residents and businesses so that we can once again flourish and thrive.”
Appelbaum has a business background himself. In his 9 to 5 job, Appelbaum is the director of strategic partnerships for IT Service ArchiTechs, a Delaware County-based IT company. In his role for ITSA, this week he won Alignable’s Local Businessperson of the Year for Yardley.
Appelbaum, 56, and his wife, Larisa, a biochemist with Merck, have lived in Yardley since 2008. Two children, Emily, an artist, and clothing designer, and Isaac, an award-winning Congressional debater, are Pennsbury graduates now taking gap years from college. Stepdaughter Vera is an ER doctor in Atlantic City. Their family has served as foster dog and cat parents. Appelbaum ran for borough council in 2017.
